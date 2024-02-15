Dove Net Tech Introduces The Project System®: Revolutionizing Business Solutions For Systems/ Low Voltage Contractors

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Dove Net Tech, a pioneering force in the technology industry since 1993, proudly presents The Project System® - the ultimate Business Solution designed exclusively for Systems and Low Voltage contractors. With a rich history dating back to Nasca Systems, Inc. in 1978, Dove Net Tech has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions to enhance operational efficiency and profitability within the industry.

The Project System® serves as a comprehensive platform, seamlessly integrating every aspect of the business process for contractors specializing in Sound Systems, Nurse Call Systems, Fire Safety & Suppression Systems, HVAC Systems, Computer Cabling, Burglar Systems, CCTV, Video Systems, Door, Frame and Lock Contracts, Bank Equipment, and Security Products. The system's versatility is unmatched, catering to the diverse needs of Systems Contracting in general.

Key Features and Benefits :

Efficient Estimating:

The Project System® reduces estimating time significantly, with estimates taking only a fraction of the time compared to non-automated systems. The automated estimating, manufacturer price lists, and assembly capabilities contribute to a streamlined process that has received acclaim from customers nationwide.

Industry-Specific Capabilities:

With 38 years of industry experience, The Project System® boasts capabilities tailored to the unique requirements of various sectors. Many features are readily available, requiring just a checkbox activation to enhance efficiency.

Inventory and Purchasing Excellence:

The Inventory system and Purchasing capabilities are designed to reduce staff requirements, allowing businesses to allocate resources more effectively. Integration with various accounting systems, including QuickBooks, Sage, Hedberg, Accubuild, and others, ensures seamless financial management.

Mobile Application – TPS Mobile®:

The Project System® extends its functionality with TPS Mobile®, a mobile application that facilitates service ticket creation, on-site quoting, job cost labor hour capture, and more. Completed service tickets can be seamlessly integrated into billing processes, expediting client communication.

Versatile Integrations:

The Project System® integrates seamlessly with tools such as Edwards System Builder®, D-Tools®, Fire CAD®, and Bluebeam® for project processing, inventory control, purchasing, and billing capabilities.

Comprehensive Module Suite:

With 43+ modules, including Technician Scheduling, Change Order Control, Recurring Billing for maintenance contracts, and Barcode Serial Number tracking, The Project System® covers every aspect of project management and streamlines the entire business process.

Dove Net Tech, LLC's Mission Statement:

"Dove Net Tech is committed to delivering excellent Estimating and Project Management software that enhances organizational efficiencies, effectiveness, and profitability. We apply our intricate knowledge of contractor systems to develop tailored solutions for related

industries, offering Custom Software Development, Tech Support, and Consulting Services."

Contact Information:

Name: Dove Net Tech, LLC

Website:



Country: United states

Email Address: ...



Phone Number:

301-363-8699

About Dove Net Tech, LLC:

Founded in 1993, Dove Net Tech, LLC has been at the forefront of providing innovative solutions for Systems and Low Voltage contractors. With a strong foundation in Systems Integration dating back to 1978, the company has consistently delivered cutting-edge technology to empower businesses in the industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: Dove Net Tech, LLC

Email: Send Email

Phone: 301-363-8699

Country: United States

Website:

