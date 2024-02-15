Canvas Designers Inc. Wins 2024 Fabrication Excellence Award

(MENAFN- GetNews) Feb 14, 2024 - Canvas Designers Inc. was recognized during the 2024 Fabrication Excellence Awards, a competition celebrating design excellence in marine fabric applications. The awards ceremony took place during the Marine Fabricators Conference held January 25-27, 2024.

Canvas Designers Inc. received an Outstanding Achievement award for its Big Boys Need Covers Too project. The project was recognized in the competition's Travel/Full Covers category.

MFA received a total of 104 entries submitted in 11 categories in this year's competition. Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Judges were certified Master Fabric Craftsman professionals or professionals with 10+ years of experience who were chosen for their knowledge in a particular product area.

All entries receive prominent recognition at the Marine Fabricators Conference. Entrants receive additional publicity through coverage in the Marine Fabricator and winners not only receive additional coverage in the Marine Fabricatorbut also on the MFA website and in future MFA marketing material.

The goal of the awards is to promote awareness of the marine fabrics used in marine products and applications ranging in size and type.

The Fabrication Excellence Awards is a competition sponsored by MFA, a division of Advanced Textiles Association (ATA), a not-for-profit trade association whose over 1,500-member companies represent the international specialty fabrics and technical textiles marketplace.

