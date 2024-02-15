Unique Machine Embroidery Designs Add Creative Enhancement To DIY Projects

(MENAFN- GetNews) EmbroSVG is a family-owned business based in Ukraine that offers an extensive and growing selection of digitized-by-hand machine embroidery designs. All designs are tested and unique.

EmbroSVG is pleased to announce the family-owned digital business. The inventory of machine embroidery designs comprises various categories of animals, holidays, humor, slogans, and whimsy. Each design is unique and tested before being placed in the online catalog for sale. The selection is suitable for toys, garments, banners, and more. Customers can browse the categories for ideas to incorporate into their projects. Because the designs are transmitted digitally, there is no waiting for mail service to get started on a new project.

The designs suit individuals interested in crafting, sewing, and DIY projects. People involved in textile arts and fashion design; hobbyists looking for new projects or wanting to personalize gifts and home décor; and small business owners in the custom apparel or home décor industry. All designs are free for commercial use on physical items, but digital file reselling is prohibited. All machine embroidery designs are digitized by hand with close attention to quality.

Applique designs and embroidery designs are available in various categories. The designs for animal embroidery PES files range from exotics to insects to whimsical and cuddly creatures. Some patterns currently featured in the animal category include an adorable night owl, raccoon, capybara, bald eagle in profile and full face, gray wolf, lion, bear, cat-face, tiger, and a T-Rex. Baby animals include a teddy bear, a baby giraffe, and a baby lion king. An entire category of designs contains Insects, specifically a Honeybee and Bloom, and 3D Spider. The animal selections are pictured with tested embroidery files that include PES, DST, EXP, JEF, HUS, VP3, or others by request.

Additional details are available at

In addition to the embroidery patterns, another category features applique. Several applique patterns include a 4th of July Unicorn, an Afro Puff Baby Unicorn, a Halloween Bat, and a Mom and Baby Elephant design. Customers can check out the I Believe in Santa applique for fun holiday-linked designs. Or the Halloween Brutal Skulls. BLM designs are featured in several categories, including Super Black Woman, BLM Fist, and Unapologetically Black. The Sports category includes Football Mom, Football Dad, Baseball Stitches, Blue Star, and Fleur De Lis.

A spokesperson for the company explained, "For those looking for exciting and unique new decorative projects, we invite you to browse our online catalog. We are proud to present a growing number of embroidery and applique project designs. Put your creativity to work regardless of the season. We offer many designs, all carefully tested, in a range of themes. The prices are competitive, and you can complete projects using our suggested colors, or provide your own. Since our designs are submitted digitally, orders are placed and fulfilled in minutes. If you want to expand your artistic horizons, adding embroidery or applique designs to your inventory is a great way to start.

Investment in the correct equipment is essential. Although each of the designs sold online has been individually tested in operation, the company's customer service efforts are focused on answering questions, creating new designs, and responding quickly to orders. The creative personnel at EmbroSVG work hard to keep the growing number of customers satisfied with the service and the many images.

EmbroSVG offers easy-to-access digital designs across many categories. The expanding family-owned company brings a broad catalog of designs to customers. The inventory is available in various formats and digital files.

