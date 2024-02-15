Quasar Markets Announces Strategic Partnership With Ausecure

(MENAFN- GetNews) From AI insights to precious metals, a partnership pioneering financial evolution.

Quasar Markets , a leading AI-driven financial market research platform, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Ausecure, a tech company renowned for offering tangible investment opportunities in precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum.

This partnership is poised to revolutionize the way investors approach the precious metals market, combining Quasar Markets' cutting-edge artificial intelligence research capabilities with Ausecure's robust platform for trading in gold, silver, and platinum.

In a statement, Steven E. Orr, Founder & CEO of Quasar Markets, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "This collaboration with Ausecure marks a significant milestone in our journey to integrate cutting-edge technology with traditional investment avenues. By leveraging future tech, we aim to enhance the value and accessibility of investing in precious metals, making it a more attractive option for our clients. Together, we are setting a new standard for innovation and excellence in the financial industry."

Peter Thomas Chairman at Ausecuere is very excited about the technical outcomes from the potential partnership.“This means we are offering innovative and secure options with hard assets for individuals aiming to safeguard their wealth against the uncertainties of the markets during this critical election year."

Hadi Saeid, Founder of Ausecure, also commented on the partnership stating, "Our partnership with Quasar Markets is about enhancing access and democratizing ownership of physically backed assets like gold and silver.”

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers innovative solutions for researching financial markets, providing unparalleled insights and personalized client experiences. With a next-gen AI & Web3 platform and strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: .

About Ausecure

Founded in 2009 at the CME Group, Ausecure is a buyer and seller of

gold ,

silver ,

platinum , palladium, and rhodium. The company focuses on providing competent 2-way markets in metals, characterized by its commitment to discretion, precision, and efficient execution.

