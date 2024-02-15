Lantana Recovery Outlines Strategies For Managing Triggers And Avoiding Relapse

(MENAFN- GetNews) Lantana Recovery is a leading addiction treatment centre. In a recent update, the centre outlined strategies for managing triggers and avoiding relapse.
Columbia, SC - In a website post, Lantana Recovery outlined strategies for managing triggers and avoiding relapse.
said that self-care is a crucial strategy for managing triggers and preventing relapse. This involves caring for one's physical, emotional, and mental health. This can include exercise, healthy eating, getting enough sleep, and participating in hobbies and activities that bring joy and fulfilment. By focusing on self-care, individuals in recovery can increase their resilience and better cope with triggers that may arise.
noted that another effective strategy for managing triggers is developing coping mechanisms. Coping mechanisms are healthy and productive ways to deal with stress, emotions, and cravings. This could include deep breathing, mindfulness, journaling, or talking to a therapist or sponsor. By having a toolkit of coping mechanisms, individuals can learn to manage their triggers healthily rather than venturing into drugs or alcohol.
added that a strong support system is critical in managing triggers and avoiding relapse. This can include friends, family, therapists, and support groups. Being able to reach out to someone during a triggering situation can make all the difference in staying sober. A support system can hold individuals accountable and provide encouragement and guidance. By surrounding themselves with understanding individuals, those in recovery can feel less alone and more motivated to stay on the path of sobriety.
About Lantana Recovery
Lantana Recovery is a premier addiction treatment centre. Founded on the belief that everyone needs the chance to heal and live a happy, fulfilling life, the company is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for clients to start their journey towards recovery. Its state-of-the-art facility offers a blend of traditional and holistic methods to address the physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual components.
