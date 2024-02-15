Kaitlyn Kenealy Selected To Be Featured In IAOTP’S Top 50 Fearless Leaders’ Publication

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Kaitlyn Kenealy, Licensed Professional Counsellor (LPC)Leader, Coach, Author and Entrepreneur, and the Founder of Kenealy Counseling, LLC, was recently selected to be featured in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.



These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Kaitlyn has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2024.



Kaitlyn Kenealy will have a dedicated chapter in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.







Mrs. Kenealy is a multidisciplinary psychotherapist specializing in trauma, PTSD, domestic violence, sexual abuse, anxiety, depression, and self-esteem. She has extensive experience in various professional settings, including academic, hospital, mental health, non-profit, and private practice. Kaitlyn is highly skilled at assisting patients in discovering their untapped potential and equipping them with the essential resources for personal development and growth. She is known for her direct approach, focusing on finding solutions and dedicated to removing obstacles that hinder individuals and families from getting the help they need. She aims to promote mental health awareness and community well-being by challenging the stigma surrounding mental illness and encouraging individuals to prioritize their mental well-being.



Kaitlyn's Specialties include Trauma and PTSD, Anxiety, and Depression. Issues related to ADHD, Anger Management, Behavioral Issues, Career Counseling, Child or Adolescent, Codependency, Coping Skills, Domestic Abuse, Domestic Violence, Dual Diagnosis, Family Conflict, Grief, Life Coaching, Life Transitions, Marital and Premarital, Oppositional Defiance, Peer Relationships, Relationship Issues, School Issues, Self Esteem, Self-Harming, Sexual Abuse, Sleep or Insomnia, Spirituality, Stress, Suicidal Ideation, Weight Loss, Women's Issues. Nevertheless, her most rewarding endeavor involves dedicating her time to volunteering for the youth and community.

Kaitlyn incorporates a range of theoretical techniques into her practice, such as EMDR, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Person-Centered Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, and Equine-Assisted Therapy, among others. She strongly believes in taking a comprehensive and empowering approach to patient care.

Kaitlyn has an impressive repertoire of prior roles, which includes working as a tutor, mentor, and coach with underprivileged youth throughout her career. She has extensive experience working in domestic violence shelters and leading support groups for trauma recovery and batterers' treatment. In addition to her expertise in co-facilitating groups for sexually assaulted teens, parents of abused teens, and self-esteem groups, Kaitlyn has demonstrated exceptional skill in her role. She remains actively engaged in her community and contributes to various community initiatives. She has experience in a variety of roles related to mental health, including suicide risk assessments, volunteering at Camp Reunite, providing therapy through the Fondy Cares project, and taking on leadership positions in suicide prevention and mental health access committees.

Before embarking on her current career path, Kaitlyn received her Bachelor's Degree from The

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

and her Master's in Mental Health Counseling from

Lakeland University . She also earned a Master's In Gender and Women's Studies from Minnesota State University.

Throughout her illustrious career, Kaitlyn has received many awards and accolades and is recognized worldwide for her outstanding roles and commitment to mental healthcare. Kaitlyn Kenealy was honored as IAOTP's Top Psychotherapist of the Year for 2023. This year, she will be considered for a Front Cover feature in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professional) Magazine and the Empowered Woman of the Year Award by IAOTP. Additionally, she recently received various honors, including Woman of Achievement 2022, Woman of Vision and Courage, Young Professional of the Year 2021, Brainz Magazine 500 Global List 2021, SHEro 2021, Future 5, and Woman of Vision and Courage 2012-2013.



In addition to her thriving career, Kaitlyn actively participates in several mental health services and outreach projects. Recently, she published the book Healing is Messy AF. Her Podcast, Teatime with the Psychos, seeks to eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness. And as an entrepreneur, she intends to offer courses and coaching programs to promote mental health wellness globally. She plans to keep leading/creating workshops and educational opportunities. She hopes her book impacts others and provides opportunities for them to pursue their aspirations.

Furthermore, she has completed seminars provided by numerous organizations, including The Boys and Girls Club, Women's Empowerment Series, Marian University, LaClare Farms, and the Fond du Lac School District. Through her Podcast, email, classes, and mental health apparel, she works diligently in the community to eradicate the stigma associated with mental health. As an Executive Contributor, she contributes to Brainz Magazine. In addition, she has been recognized as a Featured Alumni of Minnesota State University (2019) and has received a full LPC license, Equine-assisted Therapy training, QPR training, and EMDR training/certification.

For the future, Kaitlyn has no intention of stopping or slowing down. She will continue to oversee the increase of access to and services for mental health in her community. "I plan to continue to positively impact the growth, prosperity, and quality of life in my community well into the future by focusing on mental health services, outreach, and proactive community involvement."



Watch her video here:



For more information on Kaitlyn Kenealy, please visit:



