Jim Payne – NBC Anchor Of 45 Years Returns Home Helping A Great Cause For The Performing Arts

(MENAFN- GetNews) Join him in celebrating the arts!

Orlando, Florida, USA - February 14, 2024 - NBC WESH anchor, Jim Payne, returns to Orlando to host "A Celebration of the Arts" on Saturday February 17th at the Museum of Art. This benefit concert, produced by the nonprofit organization Future Dreamers & Achievers, features talented local performers from Central Florida in various genres like Opera, Gospel, Dance, Spanish Music, Comedy and more.

Future Dreamers & Achievers' mission is to Support Arts Education through Concerts, Workshops & Scholarships for underprivileged students striving to live their Dreams. You can purchase tickets on their website futuredna.

If you can't attend the event, don't worry! You can still support the performing arts in your community. Click the link below to help keep music, theatre, and movie madness alive for our future dreamers and achievers. Supporting the arts is a vital part of our world, and with your help, we can continue to make a difference.

Pat yourself on the back and donate today: Click Here

OR

Purchase Tickets Here

#futuredna

#performing arts

#scholarships

Media Contact

Company Name: Future Dreamers & Achievers

Contact Person: Bob Rivera, President and Founder

Email: Send Email

Phone: 321-946-8889

Country: United States

Website:

