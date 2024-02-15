Alfreda Gerald’S Tour ‘Alfreda Sings Aretha’ Hits All The Right Notes

To attempt to reimagine the works of The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin you had better have the skills to not only pay tribute to her but breathe life into a catalogue that is already scintillating. Having already worked with the likes of Cher, Celine Dion, Sir Elton John, Whitney Houston, Yanni, Warren Haynes, and many others, Alfreda Gerald certainly has the background to deliver on all fronts.

Performing in Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Michigan, California, North Carolina and even as far afield as Europe, she builds on her reputation as being a powerhouse vocalist who has also graced the stage at the Royal Albert Hall, Madison Square Garden, Sydney Opera House, The Acropolis, and even the mighty Wembley Stadium. Born in North Carolina before migrating to Atlanta, her background of Gospel and Country lends itself perfectly to the work of Aretha.

She matches the authenticity and emotional context of the great singer's work whilst providing her own twist supported by her sassy attitude and full band. There is nothing like hearing her nail all those moments that remind us just why Aretha will always be remembered with affection and awe.

When asked about why she loves Lady Soul's music so much, she states,” Aretha's music is pure soul. Not just in the song itself, but in her delivery. The feeling.' That feeling is evident in every single song she covers. With backing singers, a horn and rhythm section to die for and a sound that is faithful to the heydays of Atlantic and Arista Records, the Alfreda Gerald experience will take you to a place and time where excellence sparkles like her many sequined outfits.

Make the right move and get your tickets now. If you never got the chance to see Aretha in her prime, Alfreda will honor that memory in ways you could never imagine.

