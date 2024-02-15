               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Alfreda Gerald’S Tour ‘Alfreda Sings Aretha’ Hits All The Right Notes


2/15/2024 2:36:31 AM

(MENAFN- GetNews)

To attempt to reimagine the works of The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin you had better have the skills to not only pay tribute to her but breathe life into a catalogue that is already scintillating. Having already worked with the likes of Cher, Celine Dion, Sir Elton John, Whitney Houston, Yanni, Warren Haynes, and many others, Alfreda Gerald certainly has the background to deliver on all fronts.

Performing in Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Michigan, California, North Carolina and even as far afield as Europe, she builds on her reputation as being a powerhouse vocalist who has also graced the stage at the Royal Albert Hall, Madison Square Garden, Sydney Opera House, The Acropolis, and even the mighty Wembley Stadium. Born in North Carolina before migrating to Atlanta, her background of Gospel and Country lends itself perfectly to the work of Aretha.

She matches the authenticity and emotional context of the great singer's work whilst providing her own twist supported by her sassy attitude and full band. There is nothing like hearing her nail all those moments that remind us just why Aretha will always be remembered with affection and awe.

When asked about why she loves Lady Soul's music so much, she states,” Aretha's music is pure soul. Not just in the song itself, but in her delivery. The feeling.' That feeling is evident in every single song she covers. With backing singers, a horn and rhythm section to die for and a sound that is faithful to the heydays of Atlantic and Arista Records, the Alfreda Gerald experience will take you to a place and time where excellence sparkles like her many sequined outfits.

Make the right move and get your tickets now. If you never got the chance to see Aretha in her prime, Alfreda will honor that memory in ways you could never imagine.

Tour Dates

02/16/2024

Hopkinsville KY

Alhambra Theatre

02/17/2024

Frankfurt KY

Grand Theatre Frankfurt

03/15/2024

Clinton Township MI

Macomb Centre for the Performing Arts

03/16/2024

Elvia OH

Hoke Theatre of Stoker Arts Center

03/24/2024

Saratoga CA

Montalvo Center for the Arts

04/16/2024

The Villages FL

Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center

04/19/2024

Morganton NC

CoMMA

05/03/2024 - 11/2125

Europe

Celebrity Constellation

Book your tickets here

For more information, press inquiries, or to schedule an interview with Alfreda Gerald, please contact: ...

Media Contact
Company Name: Alfreda Gerald's Tour
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Country: United States
Website:

MENAFN15022024003238003268ID1107855004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search