Dairy Testing Market Analysis, Trends, Segmentations, Top Key Players, Geographical Expansion, Future Development & Forecast – 2026

"MarketsandMarketsTM"Dairy Testing Market by Type (Safety (Pathogens, Adulterants, Pesticides), Quality), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Product (Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Foods, ICE Cream & Desserts, Yogurt), and by Region - Global Forecast to 2026

The dairy testing market size is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with a projected value of USD 8.1 billion by 2026 and a CAGR of 8.2%. This market was estimated to be worth USD 5.5 billion in 2021. Food testing includes all types of foods from plant and animal sources. Dairy testing is an application in food testing that deals with the safety and quality of milk and other dairy products.







According to Food and Agriculture Organization (US), more than six billion people worldwide consume milk and dairy products. Testing plays an important role in ensuring that end consumers have access to safe and high-quality milk and dairy products free from harmful pathogens, heavy metals, dioxins, and adulterants. Dairy testing also helps manufacturers adhere to regulatory requirements for permissible limits of contaminants, labeling laws, prevention of fraudulent practices, and avert incidents of foodborne diseases, toxicity, or poisoning.

Dairy Testing Market Trends

Increasing Emphasis on Food Safety: With growing concerns about food safety and quality, the dairy industry has been placing a significant emphasis on testing procedures to ensure the absence of contaminants such as pathogens, antibiotics, pesticides, and mycotoxins in dairy products.

Rapid Technological Advancements: The dairy testing industry has witnessed continuous technological advancements, with the development of innovative testing methods and equipment. This includes the adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques, biosensors, and other advanced analytical tools for more accurate and efficient testing.

Global Regulatory Standards: Compliance with international food safety standards and regulations has become a driving factor for the adoption of robust testing procedures in the dairy industry. Stringent regulatory requirements necessitate continuous monitoring and testing to meet the established standards.

Increasing Demand for Quality Assurance: Consumers are becoming more conscious of the quality and nutritional content of dairy products. This has led to a higher demand for comprehensive testing to ensure product quality and authenticity, including testing for nutritional content, flavor profiles, and product consistency.

Growth in Dairy Industry: The overall growth of the dairy industry, driven by factors like population growth, rising disposable incomes, and changing dietary preferences, contributes to an increased demand for dairy testing services.

Blockchain and Traceability: Utilization of blockchain technology for traceability is gaining traction in the dairy sector. Blockchain can provide a transparent and secure way to trace the entire supply chain, ensuring accountability and authenticity.

Automation and Robotics: Automation and robotics are being integrated into dairy testing processes to enhance efficiency and reduce human errors. This trend is particularly notable in high-throughput testing laboratories.

Environmental and Sustainability Concerns: There is a growing awareness of the environmental impact of the dairy industry. Testing methods that promote sustainability, such as reducing waste and energy consumption, are gaining attention.

Expansion of Testing Services: As the complexity of dairy products increases, there is a trend towards a broader range of testing services offered by laboratories. This includes not only safety testing but also quality, authenticity, and shelf-life testing.

Dairy Testing Market Opportunities : Technological advancements in testing industry

The focus on reducing lead time, sample utilization, cost of testing, and drawbacks associated with several technologies have resulted in the development of new technologies in spectrometry and chromatography. The wide-scale adoption of these technologies provides an opportunity for medium- and small-scale laboratories to expand their service offerings and compete with large market players in the industry, as these technologies offer benefits such as higher sensitivity, accurate results, reliability, multi-contaminant, and non-targeted screening with low turnaround time.

The dairy testing market is witnessing several technological innovations with major players offering newer, faster, and more accurate technologies such as LC (Liquid Chromatography), HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatography), and ICP-MS (Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry).

The increasing demand for dairy testing in Europe is driving the growth of the dairy testing market.

Europe has the world's most stringent regulations for dairy testing, which undergo frequent updates and revisions. The world's highest number of sample tests for both safety as well as quality are conducted in Europe. Strict compliance with MRLs and measures to prevent microbial contamination are preconditions for entering the European market. Exporters aiming to export milk and dairy products to the EU are required to follow a strict set of guidelines. They need to be export registered and listed with the EU (they require an AA or approved arrangement, which is a food safety document that describes how an organization manages its food safety and quality).

Dairy Testing Market Share

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the dairy testing market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV NORD GROUP (Germany), ALS Limited (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Romer Labs (Austria), Microbac Laboratories (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand).

