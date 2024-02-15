(MENAFN- GetNews)





The global EFSS Market is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2023 to USD 35.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 30.4% during the forecast period. The increasing trend of remote work and distributed teams has fueled the demand for EFSS solutions that enable seamless file sharing and collaboration across geographies and devices.

File Storage & Backup Segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

File backup and storage are critical functionalities that enable organizations to securely store and protect their data while ensuring easy access and collaboration. These solutions leverage cloud computing to provide scalable, cost-effective storage options with high availability and reliability. For instance, EFSS solution that offers robust file backup and storage capabilities is Dropbox Business. Dropbox Business provides users with the ability to sync and store files across devices while offering features like version history and file recovery, which are essential for backup purposes

BFSI

Segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solutions have gained significant traction in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector due to the sector's stringent data security and compliance requirements, as well as the need for seamless collaboration among employees, partners, and clients. EFSS solution provides a secure environment for sharing sensitive financial documents, reports, and customer information both internally and externally with partners and clients.

Unique Features in the

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market

Teams may share, access, and work together on files and documents from any location with the help of EFSS platforms' centralised collaboration solutions, which promote efficiency and teamwork.

Strong security features like encryption, access controls, and remote wipe capabilities are provided by EFSS solutions to guarantee data security and regulatory compliance while lowering the chance of data breaches.

Desktops, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other devices with different operating systems may all easily access files and documents because to the cross-platform compatibility provided by EFSS platforms.

Version control feature is provided by EFSS solutions, enabling users to monitor and control document modifications and guarantee that all team members have access to the most recent version of the files.

By facilitating automatic file synchronisation between devices, EFSS platforms minimise the need for manual file transfers and lower the possibility of version conflicts by guaranteeing that modifications to files are updated instantly.

Major Highlights of the

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market

The trend towards remote work and the necessity for effective and safe file collaboration tools are driving an increase in demand for EFSS solutions in the market.

To address concerns about data security and regulatory compliance in file sharing and collaboration, EFSS systems place a strong emphasis on security features including encryption, access restrictions, and compliance capabilities.

To optimise workflows and boost user productivity, EFSS platforms are progressively integrating with productivity tools including email platforms, project management tools, and document management systems.

In order to meet the demands of a mobile workforce, EFSS solutions prioritise mobile accessibility by enabling users to access, share, and collaborate on files and documents via mobile devices.

In order to promote smooth teamwork when working on shared documents, EFSS systems are improving collaboration features like version control, real-time editing, and commenting.

Top Key Companies in the

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market

Key players operating in the EFSS market across the globe Box (US), Citrix Systems (US), Dropbox (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Thomson Reuters (Canada), IBM (US), Blackberry (Canada), OpenText (Canada), VMware (US), Acronis (Switzerland), Thru (US), Accellion (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), SugarSync (US), Nextcloud (Germany), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), ownCloud (Germany), SS&C Intralinks (US), Qnext (US), CTERA Networks (Israel), DryvIQ (US), Inspire-Tech (Singapore), Codelathe (US), and MyWorkDrive (US). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the global market.

Box is a cloud content management and file sharing service that allows businesses to securely store, manage, and collaborate on their documents, media files, and other content types. Founded in 2005, Box has become a leading provider of enterprise content management solutions, catering to a wide range of industries and businesses of all sizes. Box's platform integrates with various third-party applications and services, enabling seamless workflows and productivity enhancements for its users. The company is known for its focus on security and compliance, offering features like encryption, access controls, and compliance certifications to ensure the protection of sensitive data. Box has a global presence and serves customers in diverse sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, and more.

Dropbox founded in 2007, is a leading cloud-based collaboration platform that empowers teams to work together seamlessly, securely, and efficiently. With a focus on simplicity and productivity, Dropbox Business offers a range of features designed to enhance collaboration and streamline workflows. These include robust file storage and sharing capabilities, advanced security measures such as data encryption and access controls, and seamless integration with a variety of productivity tools and third-party applications.

