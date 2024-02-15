Decision Intelligence Market Analysis And Trends By Segmentations, Top Key Players, Geographical Expansion, Future Development & Forecast – 2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Decision Intelligence Market (Platforms, Solutions (Integrated & Standalone), and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Retail & eCommerce) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

The decision intelligence market is projected to grow from USD 10.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 22.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. In order to develop, model, align, execute, analyze, and fine-tune decision models and operations, decision intelligence, a practical domain, brings together both classic and cutting-edge disciplines. These fields include decision assistance, decision management (including sophisticated nondeterministic methods including agent-based systems), and approaches like descriptive, analytical, and predictive analytics.

On-Premises segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The Decision intelligence market is bifurcated on the basis of cloud and on-premises. The on-premises deployment mode is projected to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Decision intelligences may help the company in many ways, such as by having insights and data more available, accelerating decision-making, and enabling flexibility and adaptability during times of high demand. Modern, cloud-based decision intelligences can benefit from quick adaptation compared to traditional techniques. It is a powerful engine that feeds data via several filters, applications, and APIs, resulting in it arriving at its final destination in a useable condition. It has independent scaling capabilities for both computing and storage.

SMEs segment to

account for higher

CAGR during the forecast period

The Decision intelligence market is bifurcated on the basis of large enterprises and SMEs. The CAGR of the SMEs is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Decision intelligences play a crucial role in SMEs. To develop datasets, businesses must be able to collect data from millions of people and evaluate the results in almost real-time. To get real-time data insights, decision intelligence streamlines crucial business operations and assists in data management. Decision intelligence may be very helpful to improve the customer information of SMEs in order to obtain sophisticated analytics and metrics, cost savings with streamlined processes, higher operational efficiency, accurate predict market trend, improved information security, and better decision-making.

Unique Features in the

Decision Intelligence Market

In order to provide deeper insights for better informed judgements, decision intelligence systems analyse data in the context of particular business objectives, organisational goals, and outside influences.

Explainable AI approaches are included into decision intelligence solutions to improve transparency and user trust in the decision-making process by enabling users to comprehend the reasoning behind recommendations and predictions.

Throughout time, decision intelligence systems make sure that decision support remains accurate and relevant by utilising feedback loops and continual learning to adjust to shifting data and business settings.

Platforms for decision intelligence place a high value on usability and user experience, providing simple-to-use interfaces and visual aids that enable anyone, regardless of technical proficiency, to engage with data and insights efficiently.

Through common access to data, insights, and decision models, decision intelligence promotes stakeholder engagement by easing the formation of consensus and departmental alignment.

Top Key Companies in the

Decision Intelligence Market

Some of the key players operating in the decision intelligence market include Google (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Board International (Switzerland), Cerebra (US), Clarifai (US), Diwo (US), Domo (US), H2O (US), Intel (US), Metaphacts

(Germany), Pace Revenue (UK), Paretos (Germany), Peak (UK), Provenir (US), Quantellia

(US), Systems Technology Group (US), Pyramid Analaytics

(Netherlands), Tellius (US) and Course5i (India). These Decision intelligence vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to sustain their positions and increase their market shares in the global decision intelligence market.

Board International was created in 1994 and now has 25 locations across the world and a global distributor system. Board's Intelligent Planning Platform offers valuable intelligence and superior results to over 2,000 businesses across the world. Board assists top companies in gaining critical insights that inform business decisions and unite strategy, finance, and operations along with more judicious management to fully control performance. Partnering with Board, multinational organizations such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have launched end-to-end planning systems at a fraction of the time and expense associated with conventional solutions. Board International, which has offices in Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Nordics, Germany, France, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, Spain, UAE, and UK, as well as a global network of dealers and authorized partners, is headquartered in Switzerland and the US.

In the US, Domo manages a cloud-based platform. Its platform gives access to real data and insights, enables business management from cellphones, and links the chief executive officer to the front-line employee with the people, data, and systems in a company. Additionally, Domo provides a programmatic revenue platform that combines complicated data from sell-side platforms and ad servers into a stack of cards and dashboards developed in accordance with best practices in the ad tech sector. Domo Technologies, which Josh James created in October 2010 and changed its name to Domo in December 2011, is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Provenir assists financial service providers and fintech's in making better decisions quickly with its AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform. To help businesses deliver top-notch customer experiences, Provenir combines the three crucial elements - data, AI, and decisioning - into one integrated risk decisioning solution. With the help of this exclusive solution, businesses may drive decisioning innovation throughout the whole customer lifecycle, enhancing customer satisfaction, financial services accessibility, company agility, and other factors. With faster, real-time risk decisioning, they help customers process more applications with better efficiency and boost sales conversions. In addition to consumer, commercial, cards, payments, e-commerce, and auto loans, we also service customers in a wide range of financial sectors. Provenir handles more than 3 billion transactions yearly and collaborates with innovative financial services companies in more than 50 countries.

