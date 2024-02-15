Seaweed Protein Market Size, Trends, Industry Outlook, Growth Strategies, Analysis & Report 2022-2027

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The seaweed protein market size sector is expected to reach US$ 1131 million by 2027, with a 14.1% annual growth rate. This booming industry is predicted to create ripples in the near future, with a value of $585 million in 2022. The seaweed protein is a rising star in the world of food and nutrition, poised for substantial growth in the near future. Sourced from various types of seaweed such as kelp, dulse, nori, and wakame, it offers a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to traditional animal-based proteins. The market's expansion is driven by factors such as growing health consciousness among consumers, the surging demand for plant-based proteins, and the heightened popularity of vegan and vegetarian lifestyles. Seaweed protein is not only environmentally friendly but also a nutritious source of minerals and vitamins, making it a highly sought-after ingredient for health-conscious consumers.







What is seaweed protein?

Seaweed protein refers to the protein extracted from various types of seaweed or marine algae. Seaweed is rich in essential amino acids, making it a valuable source of protein for human consumption. Seaweed protein can be used as an alternative protein source in various food products, including plant-based meat substitutes, protein bars, and nutritional supplements. It offers several potential benefits, including being rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, as well as being environmentally sustainable to cultivate compared to traditional livestock protein sources like beef or poultry.

Seaweed Protein Market Trends

1. Growing Interest in Plant-Based Proteins: The increasing demand for plant-based protein sources has driven interest in alternative protein options, including seaweed protein. Consumers are seeking sustainable and environmentally friendly protein choices.

2. Health and Nutrition Awareness: Sea Health and Nutrition Awareness: Seaweed is known to be rich in essential nutrients, including protein, vitamins, and minerals. As awareness of the health benefits of seaweed grows, there has been an increasing demand for seaweed-derived products, including seaweed protein.

3. Rising Vegan and Vegetarian Population: The rise in the number of people adopting vegan and vegetarian lifestyles has contributed to the demand for plant-based protein sources. Seaweed protein serves as a viable option for individuals looking to diversify their protein intake.

4. Innovation in Food Products: Food manufacturers are incorporating seaweed protein into various food products, including plant-based burgers, snacks, and nutritional supplements. This innovation aims to meet the preferences of consumers looking for sustainable and plant-based protein alternatives.

5. Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Image: Seaweed cultivation is often considered more environmentally sustainable than traditional livestock farming. This has led to increased interest from environmentally conscious consumers and companies aiming to promote sustainable practices.

6. Research and Development: Ongoing research and development in the field of seaweed cultivation and processing contribute to the growth of the seaweed protein market. Advancements in technology and farming practices are likely to improve the efficiency of seaweed protein production.

7. Global Culinary Exploration: As consumers become more adventurous in their culinary preferences, there is a growing interest in exploring diverse and exotic ingredients, including seaweed. This trend extends to both home cooking and restaurant offerings.

Seaweed Protein Market Driver: Growth in customer awareness regarding health benefits of seaweed based protein

'Self-care has evolved into an important component of the modern consumer's lifestyle. Consumers have made some substantial dietary modifications as a result of the rising emphasis on holistic health and immunity. Vitamins, minerals, immunity-boosting meals, organic products, supplements, and other nutritional supplements are all becoming more popular. Though the current epidemic has heightened awareness of the importance of immunity, it is well understood that having a robust immune system can help minimise the likelihood and severity of diseases and infections. Seaweed protien-based food ingredients are in high demand in convenience foods and health drinks due to rising customer desire for alternate protein sources. Seaweeds are considered a complete protein sources, because they contain all nine essential amino acids (EAAs) histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan and valine, which are all vital for protein synthesis, tissue repair and nutrient absorption Seaweeds account for up to 50% of total amino acid content, regardless of total protein level, with tryptophan, methionine, and leucine being the most common limiting amino acids in algal protein. As a result, not only because of their overall protein content, but also because of their amino acid makeup, seaweeds are a valuable source of protein. One of the primary aspects attracting customer attention is consumer understanding of the health advantages of seaweed protein-based goods. Teagasc researchers have discovered that some of these seaweed proteins may have health benefits beyond those of basic human nutrition for use in functional foods. Seaweeds are a source of bioactive peptides, which can lower blood pressure and prevent cardiovascular diseases.

The food segment by mode of application is estimated to account for the largest market share of the Seaweed protein market over the forecast period.

Because of the safety issues connected with synthetic components, demand for seaweed protein-based products is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Natural food additives have a good impact on consumers health, which has increased demand for protein in food products. Most human applications, such as food, vitamins, and cosmetics, choose seaweed protein-based products since they have no negative consequences. The desire for natural antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, plant proteins, and other secondary metabolites is likely to drive up demand for seaweed protein-based products. Other Applications like Semi-sweet biscuits, cereal bars, and breadsticks have all used seaweeds. The nutritional profile of wheat and pasta was also improved by seaweeds.

Europe is projected to achieve the Highest CAGR growth in the Seaweed protein market.

The use of seaweed protein-based products in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries has just increased as people become more aware of the nutritional value and benefits of eating seaweed. The European Commission, CINEA, and a consortium of EurA AG, EABA Systemiq, Technopolis, and s.Pro have developed EU4Algae, which is projected to stimulate demand for seaweed protein in Europe due to the growing health and environmental effect of eating meat products. The European Commission has identified seaweed protein as a major source of alternative protein for a sustainable food system and global food security. This three-year initiative will help Europe establish a regenerative, resilient, equitable, and climate-friendly algae business while also introducing new algae species to the market.

The key players in this market include CP Kelco U.S.,Inc. (US), Algaia (France), Algea (Norway), Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co, Ltd (China), Qingdao Brightmoon Seaweed Co Group Co. Ltd (China), Cargill Incorporated (US) Gelymar SA (Chile), Ceamsa (Spain), BASF (Germany), Irish Seaweed (Ireland), Dupont Nutrition and Biosciences (US), Compo Expert Group (Germany), Beijing Leili Agricultural Co, Ltd (China), Groupe Roullier (France),

Acadian Seaplants (Canada). These players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through agreements and collaborations. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

Key Questions Addressed by the Seaweed Protein Market Report :

What is seaweed protein?

What are the benefits of seaweed protein?

What are the potential challenges to the Seaweed protein market?

What are the key market trends in the food Seaweed protein market?

What are the key development strategies undertaken by companies in the Seaweed protein market?

