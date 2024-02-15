Botanic Wellness To Revolutionize Its Hemp Oil Extraction Method: A Major Leap Towards Australian IPO

(MENAFN- GetNews)

"Our mission is to exhaust the potential of hemp in both traditional fields like medicinal alternatives and emergent sectors like bioplastics - in the most ecofriendly way possible," said Jason Oran, Head of USA Farming at Botanic Wellness Wellness unveils a major expansion of its winterization capabilities, projecting yields of 20,000 liters of hemp extract monthly by 2025. This optimization signals a turning point as the global leader charges toward Australian IPO, as well as their eco-friendly revolution in the wellness and bioplastics industries.

PHOENIX, LONDON, & MELBOURNE - Botanic Wellness, an industry leader in hemp innovation, introduces an enhanced approach to their hemp winterization method.

This time last year, they yielded 3 barrels of hemp extract per week. Now, Botanic Wellness yields up to 3 barrels per day, and the number is only set to climb. By 2025, they project a yield of, at least, 20,000 liters of hemp oil extract monthly. Such exceptional numbers, "...represent a turning point for Botanic Wellness in the CBD industry, optimizing quality and efficiency," says Jason Oran, Head of USA Farming at Botanic Wellness. "Our mission is to exhaust the potential of hemp in both traditional fields like medicinal alternatives and emergent sectors like bioplastics - in the most ecofriendly way possible."

Winterization is a purification technique used to refine crude hemp extract into high-quality hemp oil. During winterization, the crude extract is dissolved into a solvent like ethanol and then chilled to subzero temperatures. This allows the waxes, fats, lipids, and other components with higher melting points to solidify and precipitate out of the solution. The precipitates are then filtered out, leaving behind a purified, smooth oil with higher concentrations of cannabinoids like CBD.

Naturally, Botanic Wellness is rapidly expanding in operations, investment, and innovations as they charge their way to Australian IPO. Their most recent investment in an industrial-sized filter press system, using dimetaceous earth was their filtration material, amplifies their production capacity exponentially.

What's more, Botanic Wellness' winterization technique filters hemp crude at staggeringly low temperatures (-40°C) to remove impurities like fats and sugars. According to Oran, "CBD offers holistic health benefits, and efficient winterization makes it more affordable and accessible to all." With this impressive change in production capacity, Botanic Wellness is well on its way to turning the hemp industry on its head; fulfilling their mission of creating a green industrial revolution sustained by hemp's multi-industry versatility.

Botanic Wellness Innovations = A Better World.

About Botanic Wellness

Botanic Wellness, established in 2019 and headquartered in Australia, emerges as a distinguished global player in the larger hemp industry. Through forward-looking, eco-friendly, hemp-based bioplastic, resins, concrete, etc., Botanic Wellness enables customers across markets to benefit from sustainable, high-quality hemp solutions.

With international subsidiaries, including the US and UK branches, the global company continues to grow with a diverse portfolio, charting the path forward in hemp-based biodegradable products; utilizing its vast network and cutting-edge farming and processing techniques, Botanic Wellness skillfully navigates the complexity of hemp production, ensuring the highest quality, and compliance with stringent guidelines. At the heart, Botanic Wellness strives to meet the ever-changing demands of the market through its commitment to integrity, service, and the environment.

*All products and services mentioned, created, and rendered by Botanic Wellness Ltd. are in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill, as well as the Novel Foods Regulations.



For Further Information Visit:

Botanic Wellness, USA: (see contact information below)

Botanic Wellness, AU:





Botanic Wellness, UK:

Social Media Links:

Media Contact

Company Name: Botanic Wellness

Contact Person: Rhonda Peoples

Email: Send Email

Phone: (520) 245-6821

Address: 2847 S Gilbert Road, Suite 106-410

City: Gilbert 85295

State: Arizona

Country: United States

Website:

