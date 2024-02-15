Research Antibodies & Reagents Market Worth $16.2 Billion By 2028 | Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"The prominent market players are Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)"The research antibodies and reagents industry is poised for substantial growth in the near future, driven by the increasing demand for innovative tools and solutions in the fields of life sciences and biotechnology.

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$11.8 Billion

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$16.2 Billion

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rise in outsourcing is a positive development for the research antibodies and reagents market. By outsourcing the development and production of antibodies and reagents, companies can reduce costs, increase efficiency, access expertise, and increase flexibility, thus creating opportunities in the research antibodies and reagents market. Also, an increasing number of local players in emerging markets, such as

China,

India, and

Mexico, are offering their research antibodies and reagents products at lower prices than established market players. As a result, the pricing pressure on established players has increased, who are being compelled to adopt competitive pricing strategies to maintain their market shares and this is challenging market growth.

The antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagents and antibodies. The antibodies segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast periods (2023-2028). Antibodies are essential for routine procedures, such as western blotting, flow cytometry, IHC, and ELISA. The use of these proteomics technologies for research and development in life sciences segment makes antibodies the fastest growing segment in research antibodies and reagnts market.

The monoclonal antibodies segment is accounts for the largest share of the research antibodies market

On the basis of form, the research-use antibodies are categorized into monoclonal, polyclonal, and recombinant antibodies. The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the research antibodies market by form in 2022. The large share of this market is attributed to its vast application in ELISA detection antibodies (direct, indirect, sandwich, and capture ELISA formats), ELISA capture antibodies, western blot detection antibodies, and therapeutic antibody-drug and clinical tests.

The media & sera reagent is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by type, in 2022

On the Basis of type, the research reagents market are segmented into media &sera, stains & dyes, fixatives, buffers, solvents, enzymes, probes, and other reagents. In 2022, the media & sera reagent segment held the largest share of the global research reagents market. Media is an important component of the culture environment, as it provides the required nutrients, growth factors, and hormones for cell growth and regulates the pH and osmotic pressure of the culture this makes it a vital tool in life sciece research utlilizing research antibodies.

The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by technology, in 2022

On the basis of technology, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into ELISA, flow cytometry, western blotting, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. In 2022, the Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the development of new technologies and the efficiency of ELISA in the detection of infectious diseases.

The proteomics applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by application, in 2022

On the basis of application, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. In 2022, the proteomics segment accounted for the largest share. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high deployment of proteomics-based approaches in disease profiling, increasing government funding, rising demand for personalized and protein therapeutics, and increasing R&D expenditure.

The research laboratories segment is expected to have the highest share, by end user, in 2022

On the basis of end user, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research labortories, and Contract Research Organizations. The research laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising research grants, growing industry-academia collaborations for biomedical & life sciences research, and growing government funding investments for academic and research institutions.

The

Europe

market is expected to have the second largest market share in 2022

The European market is expected to have the second largest market share in 2022. The growth of the overall market in

Europe

is attributed to an increase in R&D activities, rising government funding for drug discovery research, and increasing growth in the pharmaceutical & biological industries. In

Europe, proteomics and genomics research for cancer and neurobiological diseases have increased in the last decade. between universities that are designed to promote excellence in research and education.

Research Antibodies & Reagents Market

Dynamics:

Drivers:

1.

Rising funding for life sciences research

2.

Increasing industry-academia collaborations

3.

Growing applications of biomarker identification & validation

Restraints:

1.

Quality concerns and inadequacy of reproducible results

2.

Ethical concerns for animal welfare in antibody production

Opportunities:

1.

High-growth potential of emerging economies

2.

Personalized medicine and protein therapeutics

3.

Growth in stem cell and neurobiology research

4.

Outsourcing services to CROs

Challenge:

1.

Complexities associated with antibody development

2.

Increasing pricing pressure

Key Market Players of

Research Antibodies & Reagents Industry:

The prominent market players are Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), BD (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher (US), Lonza (Switzerland), GenScript (China), and Revvity (US).

Recent Developments:



In

August 2023, Danaher (US) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all the outstanding shares of Abcam plc (UK). Through this development, Abcam is expected to operate as a standalone operating company within Danaher's Life Sciences segment.

In

August 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US) announced the opening of a new full-scale Integrated Biology Center located at Monash University in

Malaysia. The facility is focused on building local capabilities to accelerate research and development (R&D) in life science research. In

June 2023, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US) and Lunaphore Technologies SA (Switzerland) have decided to partner to integrate CST antibodies into Lunaphore's COMET platform for Spatial Biology research.

