Analytical Standards Market Worth $2.1 Billion By 2028 | Marketsandmarkets

"prominent players in analytical standards are Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), LGC Standards (UK), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Restek Corporation (US), SPEX CertiPrep (US)"The analytical standards industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demands for precision and reliability in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, environmental monitoring, and food safety.
Analytical Standards Market
in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth
$1.5 Billion
in 2023 and is poised to reach
$2.1 Billion
by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Factors such as growth in the applications of analytical techniques in proteomics & metabolomics and the rising public concerns related to optimal food safety & quality are high growth prospects for the analytical standards market during the forecast period.
The spectroscopy segment is to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2023-2028.
Based on the technique, over the forecast period of 2023-2028, the spectroscopy segment is to register a significant growth rate. The key factor encouraging the growth of this segment during the forecast period is the presence of a widespread use of spectroscopic techniques across a broad range of application areas along with increasing drug development R&D. The spectroscopy segment is further divided into atomic absorption spectroscopy, mass spectroscopy, IR spectroscopy, nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, X-ray fluorescence/diffraction spectroscopy, UV/Vis spectroscopy.
The pharmaceutical & life sciences standards segment accounted for the largest share of analytical standards in 2023-2028.
Based on application, the pharmaceutical & life sciences standards segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of the analytical standards market during the forecast period. The rising popularity of traditional medicines, the increasing drug development in developed countries and the increasing use of certified reference materials (CRMs) to ensure the quality of pharmaceuticals, increasing awareness, regulations on cosmetic products lead to a large share of this segment.
Asia Pacific
registered the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
In 2023,
Asia Pacific
is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market for analytical standards during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific
comprises
China,
India,
South Korea,
Taiwan, and
Singapore, and the rest of
Asia Pacific. Factors such as the increasing focus on soil testing, food security concerns in
India, high use of analytical technologies in
Japan, an increasing number of clusters, high-growth opportunities for market players and the growing biotechnology, biomedical, and pharmaceutical industries in
China
are driving the growth of the APAC analytical standards market during the forecast period.
Analytical Standards Market
Dynamics:
Drivers:
1.
Rising public concerns related to optimal food safety & quality
Restraints:
1.
Limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies
Opportunities:
1.
Improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries
Challenge:
1.
Patent expiry of major drugs and biomolecules
Key Market Players of
Analytical Standards Industry:
As of 2022, prominent players in analytical standards are Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), LGC Standards (UK), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Restek Corporation (US), SPEX CertiPrep (US), AccuStandard, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), and
Mallinckrodt
(UK) among others.
