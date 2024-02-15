(MENAFN- GetNews)
"PARP Inhibitors Market"DelveInsight's“PARP Inhibitors – Target Population, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of PARP Inhibitors, addressable patient pool, competitive landscape, and future market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.
The PARP Inhibitors market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.
DelveInsight's PARP Inhibitors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging PARP Inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted PARP Inhibitors market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the PARP Inhibitors Market Report
As per DelveInsight's analysis, the PARP Inhibitors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. Leading PARP Inhibitors companies such as TakaraBio, Merck, ShanghaiSunwayBiotech, SillaJen, and others are developing novel PARP Inhibitorss that can be available in the PARP Inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key PARP Inhibitorss include ZEJULA, AKEEGA, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, RUBRACA, and others.
PARP Inhibitors Overview
PARP inhibitors are a class of drugs that target poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP), an enzyme involved in DNA repair. These inhibitors have primarily been developed for the treatment of cancers, especially those associated with specific genetic mutations, such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.
PARP enzymes play a role in repairing damaged DNA. PARP inhibitors work by blocking these enzymes, preventing cancer cells from repairing their DNA effectively.
The concept of using PARP inhibitors is particularly relevant in cancers with deficiencies in the homologous recombination DNA repair pathway, such as those with BRCA mutations.
PARP Inhibitors Treatment Market
The market for PARP inhibitors was experiencing growth, driven by their approvals for multiple cancer indications and ongoing research into their efficacy in various settings. However, the market dynamics may have evolved, and it's recommended to check more recent sources for the latest information.
Competition among pharmaceutical companies played a role in shaping the market. New entrants, the development of combination therapies, and ongoing research contributed to the competitive landscape.
Access to PARP inhibitors, as well as pricing considerations, were factors influencing market growth. Discussions around the cost-effectiveness of these therapies, reimbursement policies, and patient access contributed to market dynamics.
The field of PARP inhibitors was dynamic, with ongoing research exploring new compounds, combination therapies, and applications in different stages of cancer treatment.
Key PARP Inhibitors Therapies and Companies
ZEJULA - GSK - Ovarian cancer, NSCLC, Endometrial cancer AKEEGA -
JANSSEN BIOTECH - CRPC, HSPC LYNPARZA - AstraZeneca -
Ovarian Cancer, Breast Cancer (HR+/HER2- and TNBC), Pancreatic Cancer, CRPC TALZENNA - Pfizer - Breast Cancer (HR+/HER2- and TNBC), CRPC, HSPC RUBRACA - Pharma& - Ovarian Cancer, CRPC
|
PARP Inhibitors Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2019–2032
|
PARP Inhibitors Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Key PARP Inhibitors Companies
|
TakaraBio, Merck, ShanghaiSunwayBiotech, SillaJen, and others
|
Key PARP Inhibitorss
|
ZEJULA, AKEEGA, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, RUBRACA, and others
Scope of the PARP Inhibitors Market Report
PARP Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: PARP Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies PARP Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging PARP Inhibitors Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, PARP Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
PARP Inhibitors Market Key Insights
|
2.
|
PARP Inhibitors Market Report Introduction
|
3.
|
PARP Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance
|
4.
|
PARP Inhibitors Market Executive Summary
|
5.
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
6.
|
PARP Inhibitors Treatment and Management
|
7.
|
PARP Inhibitors Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.
|
Patient Journey
|
9.
|
PARP Inhibitors Marketed Drugs
|
10.
|
PARP Inhibitors Emerging Drugs
|
11.
|
Seven Major PARP Inhibitors Market Analysis
|
12.
|
PARP Inhibitors Market Outlook
|
13.
|
Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies
|
14.
|
KOL Views
|
15.
|
Unmet Needs
|
16.
|
SWOT Analysis
|
17.
|
Appendix
|
18.
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
19.
|
Disclaimer
|
20.
|
About DelveInsight
