(MENAFN- GetNews)
"TROP-2 Inhibitors Market""DelveInsight's“TROP-2 Inhibitors – Target Population, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of TROP-2 Inhibitors, addressable patient pool, competitive landscape, and future market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.
The TROP-2 market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.
DelveInsight's TROP-2 Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging TROP-2s, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted TROP-2 market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the TROP-2 Market Report
As per DelveInsight's analysis, the TROP-2 market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. Leading TROP-2 companies such as Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and others are developing novel TROP-2s that can be available in the TROP-2 market in the coming years. Some of the key TROP-2s include Dato-DXd, Trodelvy , and others.
TROP-2 Overview
TROP-2 (trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2) is a cell surface glycoprotein that is overexpressed in various cancers. TROP-2 has been identified as a potential target for cancer therapy, and inhibitors targeting this antigen are under investigation.
TROP-2 is associated with aggressive forms of cancer and is overexpressed in various solid tumors, including breast, lung, pancreatic, and colorectal cancers.
Inhibitors targeting TROP-2 are being developed with the aim of preventing cancer cell growth and proliferation. These inhibitors can be small molecules or antibodies designed to block the TROP-2 pathway.
TROP-2 Treatment Market
TROP-2 inhibitors have entered clinical trials to evaluate their safety and efficacy in various cancer types. These trials may include studies of TROP-2-targeted monotherapies or combination therapies with other anticancer agents.
The potential indications for TROP-2 inhibitors span multiple cancer types where TROP-2 is overexpressed. This includes breast, lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers.
Similar to other targeted therapies, TROP-2 inhibitors may contribute to the trend of personalized medicine, where treatment decisions are based on the molecular characteristics of the patient's cancer.
Learn more about the FDA-approved TROP-2 @ TROP-2 Drugs
Key TROP-2 Therapies and Companies
Trodelvy - Gilead Sciences Dato-DXd - AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo
To know more about TROP-2 clinical trials, visit @ TROP-2 Treatment Drugs
|
TROP-2 Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2019–2032
|
TROP-2 Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Key TROP-2 Companies
|
Gilead Sciences, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and others
|
Key TROP-2s
|
Dato-DXd, Trodelvy , and others
Scope of the TROP-2 Market Report
TROP-2 Therapeutic Assessment: TROP-2 current marketed and emerging therapies TROP-2 Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging TROP-2 Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, TROP-2 Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about TROP-2 drugs in development @ TROP-2 Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
TROP-2 Market Key Insights
|
2.
|
TROP-2 Market Report Introduction
|
3.
|
TROP-2 Market Overview at a Glance
|
4.
|
TROP-2 Market Executive Summary
|
5.
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
6.
|
TROP-2 Treatment and Management
|
7.
|
TROP-2 Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.
|
Patient Journey
|
9.
|
TROP-2 Marketed Drugs
|
10.
|
TROP-2 Emerging Drugs
|
11.
|
Seven Major TROP-2 Market Analysis
|
12.
|
TROP-2 Market Outlook
|
13.
|
Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies
|
14.
|
KOL Views
|
15.
|
Unmet Needs
|
16.
|
SWOT Analysis
|
17.
|
Appendix
|
18.
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
19.
|
Disclaimer
|
20.
|
About DelveInsight
Related Reports
KRAS Inhibitors Market
KRAS Inhibitors Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key KRAS inhibitors companies, including Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, among others.
JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key JAK inhibitors companies, including Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, among others.
TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key TIGIT inhibitors companies, including Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Arcus Biosciences, iTeos Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Compugen, among others.
Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key checkpoint inhibitors companies, including BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, among others.
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors companies, including Merck, Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene, MedImmune, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, among others.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Kritika Rehani
Email: Send Email
Phone: +91-9650213330
Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432
City: Las Vegas
State: Nevada
Country: United States
Website:
MENAFN15022024003238003268ID1107854977
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.