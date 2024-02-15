The KRAS Inhibitor market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's KRAS Inhibitor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging KRAS Inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted KRAS Inhibitor market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the KRAS Inhibitor market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

Leading KRAS Inhibitor companies such as Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, ImmuneeringCorporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, Bridge BioPharma (NavirePharma), Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, Inventis Bio, Gritstone Bio, D3Bio, and others are developing novel KRAS Inhibitors that can be available in the KRAS Inhibitor market in the coming years. Some of the key KRAS Inhibitors include KRAZATI, LUMAKRAS, JDQ443, Onvansertib, and others.



KRAS Inhibitor Overview

KRAS inhibitors were an area of intense research and development in the field of oncology. KRAS (Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog) is a proto-oncogene that plays a crucial role in regulating cell growth and division. Mutations in the KRAS gene are frequently found in various cancers, making it an attractive target for cancer therapies.

KRAS mutations are common in several cancer types, including colorectal cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Mutant KRAS has been historically considered challenging to target directly, and finding effective inhibitors has been a significant focus of research.

Efforts to develop KRAS inhibitors gained momentum with advancements in understanding the structure and function of the KRAS protein.

Small molecules and biologics have been explored as potential KRAS inhibitors.

One subtype of KRAS mutations is G12C, and specific inhibitors have been developed to target this mutation. AMG 510 (sotorasib) is an example of a G12C-specific KRAS inhibitor that has shown promise in clinical trials, particularly in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Several KRAS inhibitors have entered clinical trials to evaluate their safety and efficacy in different cancer types.

Trials have focused on both monotherapy and combination approaches, including combinations with other targeted therapies or immunotherapies.

KRAZATI - Mirati Therapeutics

LUMAKRAS - Amgen

JDQ443 - Novartis Onvansertib - CARDIFF ONCOLOGY



The market landscape for KRAS inhibitors was actively evolving with ongoing clinical trials and research. Predicting the precise market landscape for the next few years involves considering various factors that influence the development, approval, and adoption of KRAS inhibitors.

Combination therapies involving KRAS inhibitors, either with other targeted therapies or immunotherapies, could become a significant trend. Synergistic effects observed in combination treatments may impact market dynamics.

Ongoing research may lead to the discovery and development of new KRAS inhibitors. The introduction of novel agents with improved efficacy or safety profiles could reshape the competitive landscape.