(MENAFN- GetNews)
"HER2+ Inhibitor Market"DelveInsight's“HER2+ – Target Population, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2034” report delivers an in-depth understanding of HER2+, addressable patient pool, competitive landscape, and future market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the UK, and Japan.
The HER2+ market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.
DelveInsight's HER2+ Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging HER2+s, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted HER2+ market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
Key Takeaways from the HER2+ Market Report
As per DelveInsight's analysis, the HER2+ market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. Leading HER2+ companies such as Genentech, Seagen, MacroGenics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and others are developing novel HER2+s that can be available in the HER2+ market in the coming years. Some of the key HER2+s include Enhertu, Pyrotinib, Margenza, TUKYSA, Herceptin, and others.
Discover which therapies are expected to grab the HER2+ market share @ HER2+ Market Report
HER2+ Overview
HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) is a protein that can promote the growth of cancer cells. In certain types of cancer, such as breast cancer and gastric cancer, the overexpression of HER2 is associated with more aggressive disease. HER2 inhibitors are drugs designed to target and block the activity of the HER2 protein, thereby impeding cancer cell growth. As of my last update in January 2022, HER2 inhibitors have played a significant role in the treatment of HER2-positive cancers.
HER2-positive cancers are characterized by overexpression of the HER2 protein on the surface of cancer cells. Breast cancer is the most common cancer type associated with HER2 overexpression, but HER2 positivity can also occur in other cancer types, such as gastric cancer.
HER2+ Treatment Market
Trastuzumab (Herceptin), pertuzumab (Perjeta), and ado-trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla) are examples of HER2-targeted monoclonal antibodies that have been approved for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.
Lapatinib (Tykerb) is an oral small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets both HER2 and EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor).
Neratinib (Nerlynx) is another tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has been approved for certain cases of HER2-positive breast cancer.
HER2 inhibitors can work through different mechanisms, such as blocking the extracellular domain of the HER2 receptor, inhibiting the intracellular kinase activity, or delivering cytotoxic agents directly to HER2-positive cells.
Cardiac monitoring is essential during HER2 inhibitor treatment, as some drugs, such as trastuzumab, may have cardiotoxic effects.
Learn more about the FDA-approved HER2+ @ HER2+ Drugs
Key HER2+ Therapies and Companies
Herceptin - Genentech (Roche susidiary) TUKYSA - Seagen (Pfizer Subsidiary) Margenza - MacroGenics Pyrotinib - Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Enhertu - AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo
To know more about HER2+ clinical trials, visit @ HER2+ Treatment Drugs
|
HER2+ Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2019–2032
|
HER2+ Report Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]
|
Key HER2+ Companies
|
Genentech, Seagen, MacroGenics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and others
|
Key HER2+s
|
Enhertu, Pyrotinib, Margenza, TUKYSA, Herceptin, and others
Scope of the HER2+ Market Report
HER2+ Therapeutic Assessment: HER2+ current marketed and emerging therapies HER2+ Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging HER2+ Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HER2+ Market Access and Reimbursement
Discover more about HER2+ drugs in development @ HER2+ Clinical Trials
Table of Contents
|
1.
|
HER2+ Market Key Insights
|
2.
|
HER2+ Market Report Introduction
|
3.
|
HER2+ Market Overview at a Glance
|
4.
|
HER2+ Market Executive Summary
|
5.
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
6.
|
HER2+ Treatment and Management
|
7.
|
HER2+ Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.
|
Patient Journey
|
9.
|
HER2+ Marketed Drugs
|
10.
|
HER2+ Emerging Drugs
|
11.
|
Seven Major HER2+ Market Analysis
|
12.
|
HER2+ Market Outlook
|
13.
|
Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies
|
14.
|
KOL Views
|
15.
|
Unmet Needs
|
16.
|
SWOT Analysis
|
17.
|
Appendix
|
18.
|
DelveInsight Capabilities
|
19.
|
Disclaimer
|
20.
|
About DelveInsight
Related Reports
KRAS Inhibitors Market
KRAS Inhibitors Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key KRAS inhibitors companies, including Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, among others.
JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
JAK Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key JAK inhibitors companies, including Pfizer, Sierra Oncology, Theravance Biopharma, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Aclaris Therapeutics, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Galapagos, among others.
TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
TIGIT Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key TIGIT inhibitors companies, including Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BeiGene, Arcus Biosciences, iTeos Therapeutics, Mereo BioPharma, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Bio-Thera Solutions, Compugen, among others.
Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
Checkpoint Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key checkpoint inhibitors companies, including BeBetter Med, BIOCAD, CanBas Co., Ltd., Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Alphamab Oncology, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, Harbour BioMed, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, BeiGene, Apollomics, BCN Biosciences, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Atridia, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, EMD Serono, Innovent Biologics, Agenus, among others.
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape
PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Competitive Landscape – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors companies, including Merck, Laekna Therapeutics, Genentech, Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene, MedImmune, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech, among others.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Kritika Rehani
Email: Send Email
Phone: +91-9650213330
Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432
City: Las Vegas
State: Nevada
Country: United States
Website:
MENAFN15022024003238003268ID1107854975
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.