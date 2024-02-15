The HER2+ market size is anticipated to increase in the study period due to a direct consequence of an increase in R&D activity in the 7MM. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's HER2+ Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging HER2+s, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted HER2+ market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the HER2+ Market Report



As per DelveInsight's analysis, the HER2+ market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

Leading HER2+ companies such as Genentech, Seagen, MacroGenics, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, and others are developing novel HER2+s that can be available in the HER2+ market in the coming years. Some of the key HER2+s include Enhertu, Pyrotinib, Margenza, TUKYSA, Herceptin, and others.



HER2+ Overview

HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) is a protein that can promote the growth of cancer cells. In certain types of cancer, such as breast cancer and gastric cancer, the overexpression of HER2 is associated with more aggressive disease. HER2 inhibitors are drugs designed to target and block the activity of the HER2 protein, thereby impeding cancer cell growth. As of my last update in January 2022, HER2 inhibitors have played a significant role in the treatment of HER2-positive cancers.

HER2-positive cancers are characterized by overexpression of the HER2 protein on the surface of cancer cells. Breast cancer is the most common cancer type associated with HER2 overexpression, but HER2 positivity can also occur in other cancer types, such as gastric cancer.

HER2+ Treatment Market



Trastuzumab (Herceptin), pertuzumab (Perjeta), and ado-trastuzumab emtansine (Kadcyla) are examples of HER2-targeted monoclonal antibodies that have been approved for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

Lapatinib (Tykerb) is an oral small-molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets both HER2 and EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor).

Neratinib (Nerlynx) is another tyrosine kinase inhibitor that has been approved for certain cases of HER2-positive breast cancer.

HER2 inhibitors can work through different mechanisms, such as blocking the extracellular domain of the HER2 receptor, inhibiting the intracellular kinase activity, or delivering cytotoxic agents directly to HER2-positive cells.

Cardiac monitoring is essential during HER2 inhibitor treatment, as some drugs, such as trastuzumab, may have cardiotoxic effects.

Key HER2+ Therapies and Companies



Herceptin - Genentech (Roche susidiary)

TUKYSA - Seagen (Pfizer Subsidiary)

Margenza - MacroGenics

Pyrotinib - Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Enhertu - AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo

