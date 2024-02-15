Cardiac Marker Testing Market Worth $6.9 Billion By 2028 | Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- GetNews) "Browse 133 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 221 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cardiac Marker Testing Market by Biomarker (Troponin, CK-MB, BNP, hs-CRP, Myoglobin), Product (Instrument (Chemiluminescence, ELISA), Reagents & Kits), Disease (MI, CHF, Atherosclerosis), User, ASP & Buying Criteria - Global Forecast to 2028"The global cardiac marker testing market is expected to grow at a robust 9.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2028, reaching $6.9 billion by 2028 according to a new report by marketsandmarkets.

Cardiac Marker Testing Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$4.4 billion

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$6.9 billion

The Cardiac Marker Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.4 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $6.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The expansion of the cardiac marker testing market is propelled by several synergistic factors, including increasing demand for early diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, escalating cardiovascular diseases prevalence, rising geriatric patient population, growing public-private investments to support for the clinical research of novel cardiac biomarkers and the presence of key market players in developing regions.

Reagents and kits segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2028

Based on the product, the cardiac marker testing market is segmented into Reagents and kits and instruments. The surge in cardiovascular diseases and the need for swift heart condition diagnosis have amplified the utilization of reagents and kits in diagnostic laboratories, academic institutions, and point-of-care (POC) facilities. Furthermore, the escalating number of cardiac marker testing procedures and the wider availability of diverse cardiac biomarker kits and reagents are significant contributors to this segment's substantial market share.

Troponin I and T segment accounted for the significant share of the cardiac marker testing market in 2022-2028

Based on the biomarker type, Troponin is the preferred biomarker for lab professionals in detecting cardiac injuries due to its remarkable sensitivity and specificity. Additionally, the industry's focus on introducing troponin tests with enhanced sensitivity, enabling the detection of even lower concentrations of troponin in blood samples, is anticipated to bolster the segment's growth.

North America

to account for a significant market share in the cardiac marker testing market in 2022

Based on region, The cardiac marker testing market is categorized into

North America,

Europe,

Asia Pacific,

Latin America, and the

Middle East

&

Africa, with

North America

dominating the market share in 2021. This dominance in

North America

is propelled by factors such as a growing elderly population, a high incidence of cardiovascular diseases, an increasing number of cardiac marker testing procedures, and the presence of well-established players with robust cardiac biomarker testing portfolios. Furthermore, government support for the discovery of new cardiac biomarkers is expected to further boost the cardiac marker testing market in

North America.

Cardiac Marker Testing Market

Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseasesIncreasing geriatric population and subsequent rise in heart conditions worldwideGrowing research & funding initiatives from public & private organizationsRising clinical studies for identification of novel cardiac biomarkers

Restraints:

Technical issues related to sample collection & storageUnfavorable regulatory processes and limited reimbursement structure

Opportunities:

Point-of-care testing with cardiac biomarkersOngoing research on novel cardiac biomarkers for cardiovascular diseasesEmerging markets offer high-growth opportunities

Challenge:

Challenges associated with biomarker assay validation

Key Market Players of

Cardiac Marker Testing Industry:

As of 2022, prominent players in the cardiac marker testing market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), DiaSorin (Italy), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Tosoh Corporation (Japan), LSI Medience Corporation (Japan), Quidel Corporation (US),

among others.

Recent Developments:



In 2023, BD announced that it had received FDA approval for its BD Vacutainer Troponin I Ultra test to be used in point-of-care settings which makes the BD Vacutainer Troponin I Ultra test the first and only FDA-approved point-of-care troponin test for the diagnosis of acute myocardial infarction (AMI). In 2023, Bio-Rad launched the Bio-Plex 2300 Troponin I Assay, a new high-sensitivity troponin I test that can detect cardiac damage earlier than other troponin tests.

