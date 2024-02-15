Glass Curtain Walls Market Size, Graph, Growth, Key Developments, Opportunities, Applications, Global Analysis And Forecast

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Browse in-depth TOC on "Glass Curtain Wall Market" 148 – Market Data Tables , 33 – Figures , 151 – Pages"Glass Curtain Wall Market by Type (Unitized curtain wall, stick curtain wall), End-use (Commercial, Public, Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast

According to the new research report " Glass Curtain Wall Market

by Type (Unitized curtain wall, stick curtain wall), End-use (Commercial, Public, Residential), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Glass Curtain Wall Market was projected to reach USD 73.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.50%. The rising infrastructure and building & construction industries drive the demand for glass curtain walls. Furthermore, the increase in demand from end-use industries of glass curtain wall further boosts market growth.

The unitized curtain walls segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the global glass curtain wall market from 2018 to 2023

The unitized curtain wall segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value, due to its high demand in the commercial buildings, and the rise in demand for infrastructure and buildings & construction solutions. The components of unitized curtain wall systems are assembled and installed in the factories and then brought to the construction sites. The size of these curtain wall systems is directly proportional to the height of the building (floor-to-floor height of the building).

The need for easy & quick construction and better sound quality in buildings drive the need for unitized curtain wall systems.



The commercial buildings segment is estimated to be a major consumer in the glass curtain wall market in 2018

Glass curtain walls are lightweight aluminum-framed facades housing glass or metal panels. Curtain walls are specifically designed for industrial and construction applications. Curtain walls are self-supporting and give a building's exterior the look of top to bottom glass. Along with a smooth exterior glass facade on buildings, they also provide an attractive architectural design, day-lighting, and thermal efficiency. The key driver for the growth of the glass curtain wall market is the growth in industrial and commercial construction activities. The increase in the number of construction activities around the world will drive the curtain wall market. The other factor that has driven the demand for these curtain walls include technological advancements and innovations in the glass industry.

is projected to hold the largest share in the glass curtain wall market during the forecast period

is projected to dominate the glass curtain wall market through 2023.

is the hub of foreign investments and booming industrial sectors largely due to the availability of low-cost labor and land. The increase in demand for glass curtain walls can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries. The demand for glass curtain walls is growing rapidly in the region, owing to the high growth in the infrastructure sector for an aesthetic appeal.

(Germany), China Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), Vitro (Mexico), and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (Hong Kong). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share. Mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new product launches, and partnerships are some of the major strategies adopted by the key players operating in the glass curtain wall market.

Saint-Gobain is one of the largest companies which designs, manufactures, and distributes building and construction materials such as ceramics, glass, plastics, and fiber cement products. It is one of the leading curtain wall manufacturers. Strong global presence and the adoption of growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, divestments, and expansions have ensured its leading position in the market. In January 2019, the company opened a new flat glass production line (float) in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, India. In July 2017, Saint-Gobain SA acquired TekBond (Brazil), the number two adhesive business operating in the construction sector and automotive aftermarket; and in December 2016, it acquired the entire share capital of the Romanian company Pietta Glass to expand in the facade market.

Asahi Glass (AGC) is one of the leading glass companies and operates in glass products, ceramic products, electronics, and chemicals. AGC's glass business has captured a major market share for different types of glass products such as decoration, glazing, and glass used for special purposes. It also offers functional glass, which includes glass used for energy conservation, noise reduction, crime prevention, insulation, and disaster prevention. Its recent expansion aims to expand its product portfolio; its global operations contribute to its position in the glass curtain wall market. In May 2017, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd invested around USD 174.8 million to relocate a float furnace and mirror manufacturing facility from its Jakarta Plant to Cikampek Plant (PT Asahimas Flat Glass). The float furnace for the manufacturing of architectural glass and mass production was scheduled to commence in 2019.

