Earthid Sets New Standard In Decentralized Identity Management

(MENAFN- GetNews)

London - Feb 14, 2024 - EarthID has been assessed by the Government Blockchain Association's (GBA) Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM), earning a Maturity Level One rating.

''We are thrilled to have earned GBA's BMM rating. This achievement is more than a milestone; it's a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing secure, user-centric identity solutions whilst meeting the demanding requirements of enterprise clients.'' stated Priya Guliani, EarthID's CEO.

EarthID is a decentralized identity platform, enabling organizations to safeguard and minimize personally identifiable customer data, prevent identity fraud, while empowering users with data ownership, privacy, and consent. This solution offers interoperable and W3C compliant digital ID wallets, verifiable credentials and zero knowledge proofs. Earning a BMM rating qualifies EarthID as a legitimate player on the world stage.

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is a non-profit organization with members in over 500 government offices globally, utilizing 50 working groups. GBA has joined forces with experts from around the world to develop a rigorous set of blockchain standards called the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM).

The BMM is a comprehensive framework assessing the maturity and trustworthiness of blockchain solutions. Comprising eleven key elements such as Distribution, Governance, and Security, the BMM provides a structured approach for evaluating critical aspects of blockchain-based solutions, and is showcased on the website of the United Nations Internet Governance Forum (IGF) Dynamic Coalition on Blockchain Assurance & Standardization . Solutions that meet the stringent criteria of the BMM are displayed on the Directory of Trusted Blockchain Solutions , allowing investors and users to move forward confidently.

Gerard Daché, Executive Director of the GBA, commented, "EarthID's achievement of the BMM rating is a significant indicator of leadership in the blockchain space. Their commitment to creating a secure, interoperable, and scalable platform is what the industry needs to advance blockchain adoption.”

EarthID's previous recognition includes:



“Blockchain Innovation of the Year 2022” by UK Digital Leaders

2022 Golden Key by Miami Dade Beacon Council

US Census 2022 recognition for innovation for SMBs

“2019 Best Use of Blockchain in Financial Services” Finalist of 2020 India Fintech Awards“Most Innovative Startup”



As EarthID continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this acknowledgment by the GBA reinforces its position as a trailblazer. EarthID remains committed to leveraging blockchain for transparent, efficient, and inclusive digital ecosystems.

Contact Information:

EarthID: Tracy Smith (tracy[at]myearth)

GBA: Gerard Dache dache[at]GBAglobal)

Media Contact

Company Name: Plato Data Intelligence

Contact Person: Bryan Feinberg

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1551 574-2169

Address: 144 E 44th Street

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

Website: platodata

