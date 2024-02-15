Pen Needles Market Worth $2.5 Billion By 2028 | Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- GetNews)
The pen needles industry is poised for substantial growth in the near future as advancements in diabetes management and injectable therapies continue to drive innovation.
Pen Needles Market
in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth
$1.6 Billion
in 2023 and is poised to reach
$2.5 Billion
by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.
The increasing healthcare expenditure on diabetes care, and mandates pertaining to safety pen needles are some factors that provide lucrative opportunities for key players in the market. However, reuse and misuse of pen injectors, and factors such as needles anxiety and preference of alternative modes of drug delivery, such as infusion pumps, are expected to restrain the market and pose significant challenges for market players.
"Discounts offered on the online purchases of pen needles to drive the growth of this segment"
Online purchase is the fastest growing segment of the pen needles market, by mode of purchase. The convenience of online purchases, and time-efficient drive the growth of this segment. Additionally, patients who need pen needles on a regular basis can even get subscriptions for a monthly supply, which further makes it more convenient.
The over-the counter purchase segment accounted for the largest share of the pen needles market by mode of purchase, in 2022. This is due to the large number of patients buying pen needles from local pharmacies without the need of a prescription. Additionally, distributors and suppliers provide discounts to hospitals and clinics on bulk purchases, which further contributes to the large share of this segment.
"Asia Pacific
likely to emerge as the fastest-growing pen needles market, globally"
The pen needles market is segmented into five major regions, namely,
North America,
Europe,
Asia Pacific
(APAC),
Latin America, and the
Middle East
and
Africa.
Asia Pacific
attributes to the highest growth rate amongst the other regions. The emerging Asian countries, such as
China,
India, and
Japan, are offering significant growth opportunities for market players. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable incomes, increase incidences of diabetes are factors which are likely to support the growth of pen needles market in the region.
Pen Needles Market
Dynamics:
Drivers:
Growing adoption of self-administration
Restraints:
Preference for alternative modes of drug delivery
Opportunities:
Emerging markets
Challenge:
Reuse of pen needles
Key Market Players of
Pen Needles Industry:
The key players in the pen needles market B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Embecta Corp. (US), and Novo Nordik A/S (Germany). These companies adopted strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and investments to strengthen their presence in the market.
