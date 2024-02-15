Immunoassay Market Worth $46.7 Billion By 2028 | Marketsandmarkets

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Immunoassay Market

in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth

$35.0 Billion

in 2023 and is poised to reach

$46.7 Billion

by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The immunoassay market is driven by the increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, increasing adoption of immunoassay-based POC testing and rapid testing, and introduction of innovative products by leading players operating in the immunoassay market. Growth in emerging countries and development of condition specific biomarkers and tests are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the immunoassay market.

The reagents & kits accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market, by product segment, in 2022.

The global immunoassay market is segmented into analyzers and reagents & kits based on product. High consumption of consumables such as kits and reagents and their repeated purchases along with the increasing number of immunoassay tests performed across the globe, are the factors supporting the growth of the reagents & kits product segment.

The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassay market, by end user, in 2022.

The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and the availability of advanced technologies for their detection have led to significant growth of the hospitals & clinics end user segment. The segment is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to better testing facilities.

North America

is the largest regional market for immunoassay market.

The global immunoassay market has been segmented into five major regions-North America,

Europe, the

Asia Pacific, the

Middle East

&

Africa, and

Latin America. In 2022,

North America

dominated the global immunoassay market in 2022. The large share of the North American market is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population and the subsequent prevalence of chronic diseases, and the easy accessibility of technologically advanced instruments.

Immunoassay Market

Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growth in the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries

Restraints:

Stringent requirements for the approval of immunoassay instruments and consumables

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging economies

Challenge:

Design challenges, complexities, and the quality of antibodies

Key Market Players of

Immunoassay Industry:

The major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Recent Developments:



In

August 2023, Abbott received FDA approval for its Alinity h-series hematology system, enabling laboratories nationwide to run complete blood counts (CBC).

In

July 2023, Siemens received FDA clearance and launched its Atellica CI Analyzer for immunoassay and clinical chemistry in the world's major markets. In

June 2023, DiaSorin launched its CE marked LIAISON B·R·A·H·M·S MR-proADM assay to be used for the diagnosis of conditions, such as kidney diseases, sepsis, septic shock, lower respiratory and urinary tract infections.

