(MENAFN- GetNews)



(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, IgA Nephropathy pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 30+ IgA Nephropathy treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The IgA Nephropathy Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.





“IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Insight, 2024 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the IgA Nephropathy Market.





Some of the key takeaways from the IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel IgA Nephropathy treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.



IgA Nephropathy companies working in the treatment market are Visterra, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, IgA proteases Selecta Biosciences, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical, LRx Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Travere Therapeutics, and others , are developing therapies for the IgA Nephropathy treatment



Emerging IgA Nephropathy therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Sibeprenlimab, Atrasentan, LNP023, Research programme, AP 305, ADR-001, MY 008, SHR-2010, IONIS FB, HR19042, Sparsentan, HR19042, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the IgA Nephropathy market in the coming years.



In January 2024, Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA) , a biotechnology company in the advanced stages of clinical development focused on innovative treatments for individuals with severe immunologic conditions, announced today the addition of two seasoned industry professionals to spearhead the advancement of the company's drug initiatives. This includes their late-stage candidate, atacicept, presently undergoing a Phase 3 clinical trial for IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Effective immediately, Robert M. Brenner, M.D., assumes the role of Chief Medical Officer, succeeding Dr. Celia Lin, M.D., while William D. Turner takes on the position of Chief Development Officer.

In June 2023, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has disclosed a merger agreement with Novartis AG, outlining Novartis's acquisition of Chinook for $40 per share in cash, totaling $3.2 billion. This proposed offer reflects an 83% premium over Chinook's 60-day volume-weighted average stock price and a 67% premium over Chinook's closing price on June 9, 2023. Additionally, Chinook shareholders are set to receive contingent value rights (CVRs) allowing for payments of up to $4 per share based on the accomplishment of specific regulatory milestones for Chinook's primary product candidate, atrasentan. In November 2022, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDNY) , has revealed the showcasing of two posters and three informational posters at the current ASN Kidney Week 2022. The event is taking place in a virtual and live format in Orlando, Florida.





IgA Nephropathy Overview

IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger's disease, is a kidney disorder characterized by the buildup of immunoglobulin A (IgA) antibodies in the kidneys. IgA is a type of antibody that helps the immune system fight infections. In IgA nephropathy, these antibodies build up in the glomeruli, which are tiny filtering units within the kidneys responsible for removing waste and excess fluids from the blood.





Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-





Emerging IgA Nephropathy Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



Sibeprenlimab: Visterra

Atrasentan: Chinook Therapeutics

LNP023: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Research programme: IgA proteases Selecta Biosciences

AP 305: Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals

ADR-001: Rohto Pharmaceutical

MY 008: Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology

SHR-2010: Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical

IONIS FB: LRx Ionis Pharmaceuticals

HR19042: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Sparsentan: Travere Therapeutics HR19042: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.





IgA Nephropathy Route of Administration

IgA Nephropathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as





Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical





IgA Nephropathy Molecule Type

IgA Nephropathy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy







IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



IgA Nephropathy Assessment by Product Type

IgA Nephropathy By Stage and Product Type

IgA Nephropathy Assessment by Route of Administration

IgA Nephropathy By Stage and Route of Administration

IgA Nephropathy Assessment by Molecule Type IgA Nephropathy by Stage and Molecule Type





DelveInsight's IgA Nephropathy Report covers around 30+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration





Further IgA Nephropathy product details are provided in the report. Download the IgA Nephropathy pipeline report to learn more about the emerging IgA Nephropathy therapies





Some of the key companies in the IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for IgA Nephropathy are - Novartis, Omeros Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, MorphoSys AG, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., RemeGen Co., Ltd., Novartis, Omeros Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, MorphoSys AG, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vera Therapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others.





IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Analysis:

The IgA Nephropathy pipeline report provides insights into





The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for IgA Nephropathy Treatment.

IgA Nephropathy key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

IgA Nephropathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the IgA Nephropathy market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.





Download Sample PDF Report to know more about IgA Nephropathy drugs and therapies





IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence of IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), increment in the number of government initiatives to spread awareness are some of the important factors that are fueling the IgA Nephropathy Market.





IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Market Barriers

However, lack of in-depth understanding of the disease pathogenesis, the unreported and undiagnosed IgA Nephropathy cases and other factors are creating obstacles in the IgA Nephropathy Market growth.





Scope of IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Drug Insight





Coverage: Global

Key IgA Nephropathy Companies: Visterra, Chinook Therapeutics, Novartis, IgA proteases Selecta Biosciences, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Rohto Pharmaceutical, Wuhan Createrna Science and Technology, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical, LRx Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Travere Therapeutics, and others

Key IgA Nephropathy Therapies: Sibeprenlimab, Atrasentan, LNP023, Research programme, AP 305, ADR-001, MY 008, SHR-2010, IONIS FB, HR19042, Sparsentan, HR19042, and others

IgA Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment: IgA Nephropathy current marketed and IgA Nephropathy emerging therapies IgA Nephropathy Market Dynamics: IgA Nephropathy market drivers and IgA Nephropathy market barriers







Request for Sample PDF Report for IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials





Table of Contents

1. IgA Nephropathy Report Introduction

2. IgA Nephropathy Executive Summary

3. IgA Nephropathy Overview

4. IgA Nephropathy- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. IgA Nephropathy Pipeline Therapeutics

6. IgA Nephropathy Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. IgA Nephropathy Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. IgA Nephropathy Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. IgA Nephropathy Preclinical Stage Products

10. IgA Nephropathy Therapeutics Assessment

11. IgA Nephropathy Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. IgA Nephropathy Key Companies

14. IgA Nephropathy Key Products

15. IgA Nephropathy Unmet Needs

16 . IgA Nephropathy Market Drivers and Barriers

17. IgA Nephropathy Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. IgA Nephropathy Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight









About DelveInsight





DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight

Contact Person: Gaurav Bora

Email: Send Email

Phone: +91 9650213330

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

