Age UK Hythe, Lyminge And Ashford Takes On Everest Base Camp Trek To Support Those Living With Dementia

"Cleo emphasises the significance of this initiative, saying, "These funds will enable us to enhance our existing dementia unit and provide more individuals with the opportunity to access the support they need to maintain independence and dignity throughout their dementia journey.""

Hythe, UK - 14th February, 2024 - Age UK Hythe, Lyminge and Ashford is thrilled to announce an ambitious fundraising endeavour that will see three determined individuals tackling the Everest Base Camp Trek to raise vital funds for the organisation's dementia support initiatives. Cleo Smith, along with her colleague, Emma-Jayne, and their client, Sam Bunting, who lives with Alzheimer's, will undertake this monumental challenge this coming Autumn.

The Everest Base Camp Trek on the Nepalese side (south side) is renowned as one of the most iconic trekking routes in the Himalayas. While it presents a formidable challenge requiring physical endurance, mental resilience, and unwavering determination, Cleo, Emma-Jayne, and Sam are prepared to conquer it in the name of a cause they hold dear to their hearts.

Cleo Smith, Chief Officer of Age UK Hythe, Lyminge and Ashford, shared her motivation behind this extraordinary journey, stating, "Our aim is to raise upward of £30,000 to support our local community in their battle against dementia. This trek symbolises the spirit of overcoming obstacles – something that individuals like Sam face every day. We are determined to make a difference and provide essential support to those living with dementia in our community."

With the funds raised, Age UK Hythe, Lyminge and Ashford aims to expand its capacity to offer specialised dementia care and support services.



The fundraising efforts extend beyond the trek itself, with Age UK Hythe, Lyminge and Ashford reaching out to local businesses and the community for support. Cleo urges, "We are seeking sponsorship and donations to help us reach our fundraising goal. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a significant impact. Whether it's a donation, sponsorship, or simply spreading the word on social media, we appreciate any form of support towards our cause."

Accompanying Cleo on this journey is Emma-Jayne, whose dedication to helping others has been unwavering throughout her 27-year tenure at Age UK. Emma-Jayne shares, "This challenge is not only a personal dream come true but also an opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by dementia. I am honoured to be part of this incredible endeavour."

Samuel Bunting, a vibrant 78-year-old living with dementia, is no stranger to challenges. His determination to climb Everest Base Camp is a testament to his indomitable spirit. Sam expresses his enthusiasm, saying, "I climbed Mount Annapurna in 2013, and now, alongside Cleo and Emma-Jayne, I am ready to conquer Everest Base Camp for a charitable cause. Together, we can make a difference."

Age UK Hythe, Lyminge and Ashford invites individuals and businesses to join them in their mission to support those living with dementia. Whether through sponsorship, donations, or raising awareness, every contribution plays a vital role in creating a brighter future for those affected by dementia in our community.

For more information on how to support Age UK Hythe, Lyminge and Ashford's Everest Base Camp Trek fundraiser, please visit .



About Age UK Hythe, Lyminge and Ashford:

Age UK Hythe, Lyminge and Ashford is dedicated to supporting older individuals in the local community to live fulfilling and independent lives. With a range of services and initiatives, including specialised dementia care, the organisation strives to make a positive impact on the lives of older adults and their families.

For further information, including images, contact Cleo Smith.

