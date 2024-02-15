Christina Maddox Selected As Top Wedding Planner And Travel Consultant Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Christina Maddox, Founder & Owner of Heaven Sent Wedding Consultants & Travel Agency , was recently selected as Top Wedding Planner and Travel Consultant of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala during the year for a night to honor their achievements.

With over two decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Christina Maddox has a strong legal, administrative, and customer service background, together with a creative aptitude and an outstanding fashion sense. She has exceptional qualifications to aid couples in meticulously organizing a wedding that not only fulfills but beyond their aspirations. Christina consistently stays updated on the current wedding trends in "STYLE" and continuously enhances her understanding of the wedding industry. Christina has certifications as a master in Wedding Planning, Event Planning, and Meeting Planning. In addition, she has a certification in Interior Design and is a member of the National Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC). In 2010, Heaven Sent Wedding Consultants & Travel Agency expanded its operations to become an International Travel Agency.



Heaven Sent Wedding Consultants appeared on the Lifetime Channel's program "Get Married" during the 2009 and 2008 seasons. They were also featured in Lifestyles of The Philadelphia Tribune and the Love section of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Furthermore, Heaven Sent Wedding Consultants received publication in the fall/winter 2009 edition of "The Knot" and was featured in the spring/summer issues of 2008 and 2007. Heaven Sent Wedding Consultants provide exceptional creativity and service, with the sincere desire that you would cherish their assistance for a lifetime.



Before embarking on her professional career path, she was a graduate of Temple University (BBA) and Temple University's Wedding Planning and Consulting Program.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Christina Maddox has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. To name a few, In 2022, she was Inducted into the Marquis Who's Who of America Biographical Registry 2022-2023. In 2022, Christina was selected as Delaware Chapter Head for the International Association of Destination Wedding Professionals. In 2021, Ms. Maddox was recognized as the International Association of Destination Wedding Professionals of the Year. This year, she will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be considered for IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year Award. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her selection as Top Wedding Planner and Travel Consultant of the Year.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Christina for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Ms. Maddox attributes her success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

