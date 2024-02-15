Jennie Potter Selected As Top Global Change Maker Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Jennie Potter, Coach, Healer, Author and Speaker, was recently selected as Top Global Change Maker of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

With over a decade and a half of experience in the industry, Ms. Potter is an inspiring coach, speaker and trainer, helping people live their best lives and get out of their own way. She is the successful author of two books, and is currently writing her third.

Her best seller“Self Sabotage NO MORE” is changing lives daily and helping people stop repeating the past and start creating their futures!



Jennie created a unique scale, a method to identify how many unprocessed emotions are suppressed in an individual. These emotions once identified can be easily released with Jennie's proven ALARM method and other methods she shares in her book.

She went from broken to breakthrough, from unworthy to worthy, from broke to abundant, from sick to healthy.

She has helped thousands do the same.

With her limited podcast, her book and her coaching she helps people all over the world identify why they self-sabotage, procrastinate, set goals and don't go for them. Jennie helps people discover and reset why they can't lose weight, or struggle with sleep, or simply are not doing what they are called to do.



As a Future Self Coach; Jennie helps people understand how their unprocessed emotions can affect every area of their lives from health to finances and how to simply release them.

Jennie is passionate about identifying tangible ways not only to release and move through limiting beliefs, emotions, fear, and negative mindset but also to align to a higher purpose. She thrives on helping others achieve through faith, vision, release, manifestation, exploration, and powerful daily habits. She has created actionable ways to go from broken to breakthrough and is passionate about helping people step into their divine missions. Potter's areas of expertise include but are not limited to writing, leadership development, motivational speaking, workshop facilitation, social media marketing, public speaking, coaching, and emotional release. Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Potter earned her Bachelor's in Psychology from The University of British Columbia in 2004. She further earned a Professional Counseling Diploma from the Vancouver College of Counsellor Training in 2008 and a Certificate of Leadership, Speaking, and Coaching from Maxwell Leadership in 2022. She is also certified in Level 1 Clinical Training Gottman Method Couples Therapy and recently she earned her Elite Performance Coaching certification with Tyler Watson.



Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Potter has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville next December for her selection as Top Global Change Maker of the Year. The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Potter for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala." Looking back, Ms. Potter attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband Dave, their two children and two fur babies. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

