Kenneth-Maxwell Nance, Ph.D. (C), Selected As Top Leadership Development Director Of The Year By IAOTP

Kenneth-Maxwell Nance, Leadership Scholar-Practitioner (Scientist) and Founder of Leadership's Grand Theory was recently selected as Top Leadership Development Director of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

With over four decades of experience, Kenneth-Maxwell is a leadership scholar-practitioner (scientist). He is also the founder of Leadership's Grand Theory (LGT). This theoretical framework encapsulates a comprehensive understanding of leadership, synthesizing various dimensions to provide a holistic and nuanced perspective. Nance's grand theory serves as a guide for aspiring leaders, offering insights into the intricate subtleties of leadership, and paving the way for innovative approaches to global problem-solving and decision-making. He is a director, and investor and registered with the Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MOSF) in Asia. Keneth-Maxwell is a retired military officer at the U.S. Department of Defense. He is a certified speaker, coach, and trainer with the John Maxwell Team (JMT), headed by a mentor John C. Maxwell, who is a bestselling author and U.S. leadership expert. He served a four-term commission with the Metropolitan City Government. Keneth-Maxwell Nance currently holds 34 professional certificates of training, and he is a certified as an instructor by the U.S. Army Intelligence Schools and Center. Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership, leadership development, consulting, executive coaching, and community engagement.

Keneth-Maxwell earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from Excelsior University in New York, with undergraduate credits from the University of Maryland and several other universities. His Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Leadership & Sustainability from the University of Cumbria in the UK. Keneth-Maxwell received a Public Leadership Credential from Harvard Kennedy School. He has completed formal education for his Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, Leadership Development and Coaching from Walden University.

Throughout his illustrious career, Keneth-Maxwell Nance has received many awards and accolades and is recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He luminously received four awards authorized by U.S. Presidents, 16 national awards, and 25 commendations for leadership and high performance. In addition, Kenneth-Maxwell was the Military Academy Leadership Award winner and Honor Graduate. He was awarded the General Louis C. Menetrey Distinguished Leader award as well as the Korea National Police Award. This year he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for his selection as Top Leadership Development Director of the Year.

In addition to his successful career, Keneth-Maxwell Nance's all-encompassing vision revolves around positively impacting societies and enhancing both individual and collective performance. He received two letters from the White House concerning his multifaceted intervention that will intervene in the increasing state of mental illness. The usage of a mental health hotline in an advanced nation increased by over 1,200 percent. His intervention will also tackle division in governments, the world's $8.8 trillion in lost productivity due to lack of engagement, and much more. Kenneth-Maxwell is also in discussions with the United Nations after hearing the Secretary-General state“Our world is becoming unhinged.” Currently, he is establishing infrastructure in a nation with the first-highest and fourth-highest suicide rates in the world, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the World Health Organization (WHO) respectively. His commitment to principles that foster purpose and people's prosperity is evident in his engagement with organizations like the Mental Wellness Society (MWS) International. Nance's philosophy revolves around making leadership the best it can be in our lifetime, underscoring his belief in the transformative power of effective and moral leadership. Given the state of leadership and a world experiencing many crises, the discovery could not have come at a better time.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Keneth-Maxwell Nance for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Keneth-Maxwell attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, insight, and the few mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field. His discovery not only has the capacity to make leadership the best it can be in this lifetime but also to develop the best practitioners to improve lives and livelihoods globally.

