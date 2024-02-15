Amanda Rose Selected As Empowered Woman Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Amanda Rose, Founder and CEO of the Dating Boutique and Prestige Connections, was recently selected for the Empowered Woman of the Year Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her excellence in her industry.

These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP's annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.

As well as being the Chief Executive Officer of the Dating Boutique and Prestige Connections, Amanda is also the founder of the The Dating Boutique and SwoonMe Events. The goal of Prestige Connections, a boutique matchmaking service, is to provide a premium, tailored dating experience complete with high end concierge services for singles looking for love and a dedicated matchmaker. She established Prestige Connections with the goal of providing singles with an enjoyable and successful dating experience that was positive.

Prestige Connections is a frontrunner in providing quality services to individuals looking to find love.

Ms. Rose has been featured or quoted in numerous media including Glamour, Redbook, Woman's Day, Playboy, Forbes, Time, Great Day Live, TD Jakes Show, Huffington Post, and many more.

She is also a Dating Contributor for the Huffington Post and Thrive.

Before opening up her own business, she worked as the regional coordinator for a global matchmaking service. Amanda saw that matchmaking was an individual process, so she set out to merge her knowledge of the dating scene with her desire to create a convenient one-stop shop for singles.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Rose has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide. In 2023, she was awarded Top Celebrity Matchmaker of the Year by IAOTP.

Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP, stated,“The decision to honor Ms. Rose with this award was simple. Amanda is an expert in her field and her results are remarkable. She is the epitome of what an Empowered Woman is.

We can't wait to celebrate with her at the 2024 Annual Awards Gala in Nashville at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.”

“From broke single mom to multi-entrepreneur, top dating coach in the world and celebrity matchmaker.

I teach women how to build 6 figure businesses, create healthy relationships and truly live the life of their dreams with abundance.

If I can create the life beyond my wildest imagination, I know you can too.

And I'm here to show you how!” – Amanda Rose

