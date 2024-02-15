Marion Burchell Selected As Top Advisor And Government Consultant Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Marion Burchell, Managing Director, Board Member, Innovator, Speaker, and Writer was just recently selected as Top Advisor and Government Consultant of the Year 2024, by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP's annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.



With over two and a half decades of experience, Ms. Burchell is a highly experienced and accomplished strategy, innovation and leadership professional with a focus on the enterprise and government sectors. She is a trusted advisor to CEOs and senior executives, providing practical and pragmatic solutions to the challenges they face.

Her career spanning across the public and commercial sectors means she is able to understand the requirements of both parties allowing her to genuinely deliver value to clients.

She is currently a Managing Director of Azolla Holdings Pty Ltd, where she delivers solutions to people and businesses to help achieve their purpose and passion.

Marion loves fast-paced, high-work volume environments that require multiple stakeholders to collaborate to achieve outcomes that have a positive impact in people's lives. Her focus on evidence-based strategy and advice is a reflection of her multi-disciplinary training, translating to clear decisions that will have traction with customers.A life-long learner and a natural affliction for curiosity means Marion is genuinely interested in her client's challenges and co-designing with them solutions – especially to complex problems. She uses contemporary methodologies that turn the same people solving the same problems into new solutions, new thinking and new opportunities believes there is no longer a separation of work and life – it's just all life. As such the need for efficient and effective ways of working are more important than ever to ensure life balance and reduce burnout. It is for this reason she blends technological solutions into ways of working so that clients can focus on what is important – be that successfully growing an enterprise or delivering against public sector reform.

Her use of technology means geography is no barrier to the delivery of her unique blend of strategy, innovation and leadership, all enabled by technology. This includes the planning and delivery of fast-paced, highly interactive workshops with teams and/or a range of stakeholders is truly unique in her experience and ability to work with enterprises and government from strategy design through to the capabilities and technologies required to successfully support and implement the changes required. This allows her to create pragmatically implementable strategies and integrated services with her clients, as well as ensuring their processes and systems are efficient and effective is regularly asked to contribute thought leadership pieces, has been published over 20 times, including in peer-review Journals on public participation in the development of public policy and public sector innovation addition, she is an active Board member with a focus on growing businesses into new markets and non-profits become financially sustainable.

She is an MBA guest lecturer and travels overseas to help entrepreneurs develop their business opportunities and strategies.

Before embarking on her professional career path, Ms. Burchell earned her Bachelor's of Art in Sociology as well as a Bachelor's of Science in Environmental Science from Murdoch University.

She continued on to earn a Certificate in Public Leadership as well as Senior Executive in State and Local Government from Harvard Kennedy School.

More recently, in 2022, she graduated from the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Burchell has received many awards and accolades.

This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award as well as for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Advisor and Government Consultant of the Year.

Despite winning awards, Marion's greatest achievements have been the impact and legacy of her work including the creation of the Office of Digital Government, data and digital reforms that have modernized government services, ensuring social inclusion in the digital age, creating a more sustainable innovation ecosystem and laying the foundation for a thriving cybersecurity research and innovation cluster.

In addition to her successful career, looking back, Marion owes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When not working, Marion likes spending time with friends and family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into her industry.

For more information on Ms. Burchell:

