Jennifer Wilkov Selected As Top Motivational Speaker, Business Consultant, And Best-Selling Author Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Jennifer Wilkov, Motivational Speaker, Award-Winning Freelance Writer and Multi #1 Best-Selling Award-Winning Author, was chosen to receive the Top Motivational Speaker, Business Consultant, and Best-Selling Author of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the industry.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor, only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP's annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.



With over three decades of experience, Ms. Wilkov has mastered the fields of strategic planning and business development as a successful serial entrepreneur. She knows what it takes to build what you love, and the many challenges and fears this path raises is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author and an award-winning freelance writer who has been quoted and whose writings have appeared in national magazines and newspapers. She also has been interviewed on national television, radio stations across the U.S., and numerous podcasts consults for and supports first-time and seasoned authors, writers and creators with the writing, editing, marketing, getting published and produced processes for their books, films, tv/episodic projects as well as the building of their platform to raise their visibility to readers, Hollywood, and the media. She is known as a "Dream Maker"and the“Dear Abby” of the writing world. As The Literary Agent Matchmaker and the Ghostwriter Matchmaker, she assists writers with moving their projects forward with how to connect with the right partners to make their dreams of getting published a reality is the founder and host of The Next Bestseller(TM) Exclusive Weekend Workshop where writers receive practical training and learn to pitch their projects to get published, raise the visibility of a film or TV series, and talk with the media and other literary and entertainment industry professionals about their projects with confidence, clarity, comfort and competence. In addition, she is also the creator, curator and concierge of The Make It Happen Room where like-minded, highly productive writers gather to get their writing and projects done is a dynamic emcee and TED/keynote speaker who appreciates and celebrates each person's individual humanity and inspires audiences everywhere. Wilkov's specialties include, but are not limited to, speaking, book consulting, strategic planning and business development, marketing, project platform development, publishing, ghostwriting, writing, event management, freelance commercial writer, copywriter, ghostwriter, editor, business networking, podcasting, productivity, and women's empowerment

Ms. Wilkov earned her Bachelors of Arts in Advertising and her Bachelors of Science in Marketing from Syracuse University. In addition to her formal education, Ms. Wilkov completed Jack Canfield's Breakthrough to Success and Anthony Robbins Mastery Graduate Programs: Date with Destiny, Wealth Mastery, and Life Mastery. She has also been a member of the Enlightened Millionaire Institute Inner Circle with Mark Victor Hansen and Robert Allen.



Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Wilkov has received many awards and accolades.

This year, she is being considered for the Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Motivational Speaker, Business Consultant, and Best-Selling Author of the Year.



Jennifer also sits on Boards of Advisors and speaks at major industry events for writers including conferences, festivals, masterclasses, and programs. She is the founder and CEO of Speak Up Women, a community offering a series of virtual women's conferences, events and a subscription box program devoted to the importance of women overcoming their fears of speaking up whether for a personal or professional goal, in a relationship, for others who can't speak up for themselves, or for a social cause. Learn more at .

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Ms. Wilkov for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Ms. Wilkov attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she's had along the way. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into these fields.

For more information on Ms. Wilkov: , , , and

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.

For More information on IAOTP please visit:



Media Contact

Company Name: IAOTP

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (212) 634-4427

Country: United States

Website:

