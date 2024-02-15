Katherine Fauvre Selected For IAOTP’S Empowered Woman Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Katherine Fauvre Consulting and Enneastyle, co-founder of Enneagram Explorations and Fauvre Research, and internationally recognized personality expert, author, teacher, trainer, coach, and researcher, was recently chosen to receive the Empowered Woman of the Year Award for 2024, given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Her exemplary role as a female entrepreneur and talented professional displays her influence, capability, and proficiency.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor, only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Katherine Fauvre will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala.

The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Katherine as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."

With almost four decades of experience, Ms. Fauvre has certainly proven herself as an accomplished expert in the Enneagram field. She is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success and professionalism throughout her career. She is a highly qualified professional in her field, holding the prestigious title of "IEA Enneagram Accredited Professional Teacher with Distinction."

Katherine Chernick Fauvre's distinguished career spans over forty years, during which she has garnered international recognition as a business consultant, personality expert, author, educator, researcher, and transformational coach. Her notable achievements have culminated in the founding of Katherine Fauvre Consulting, which stands as a testament to her expertise and impact in her field. The esteem she holds in her profession is further exemplified by her induction into Marquis Who's Who, an honor bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievements and leadership in their respective areas of expertise.

Also dedicated to civil advocacy, Ms. Fauvre used her expertise as an Enneagram teacher in the San Mateo County Jail for drug-addicted felons in 1995 and later served as a teacher and mentor for the Enneagram Prison Project, which included the Santa Clara County Correctional Center and San Mateo County Correctional Center from 2014-2015. She also volunteers her time for those unable to afford her services, providing her unique guidance out of her compassion for people and genuine drive to help others become confident and empowered in life.

In 1984, Ms. Fauvre, as Katherine Chernick, founded her image consulting business, Reflections Unique, bringing a distinct blend of competencies as an executive manager, trainer, personality expert, color specialist, and designer. With extensive management experience spanning many years in the fashion industry, she skillfully combined these talents and consistently demonstrated creative problem-solving skills that set her apart. She excelled in guiding clients and businesses through complex challenges, whether collaborating with a CEO seeking to instill trust and security within a company, empowering a hesitant HR manager to feel confident in cross-examination by an intimidating attorney, advising legal professionals during the voir dire process, or designing a wardrobe. Her expertise was consistently marked by a strategic and insightful approach, underpinned by her astute understanding of various organizational roles and personality styles, enabling her to provide tailored guidance that extended far beyond traditional consulting services.

Ms. Fauvre expanded her services in 1985 by incorporating the Enneagram of Personality and creating Enneastyle. Her portfolio includes a wide array of specialized methodologies such as Archetypes, Behavior Analysis, Body Language, Core Energetics, Core Fears, Facial Analysis, Idealized Images, and the study of Lexicon Use and Micro Expressions. Her work also encompasses the 16 Personality Types framework and is geared towards various coaching and personal development disciplines. Starting in 1994, her qualitative research has delved deeply into the nuanced "internal experience" of the Enneagram personality types, their instinctual subtypes, and the intersections with empathy, intimacy, and spirituality, affirming her expertise in personality systems and the pursuit of personal empowerment.

Katherine Chernick Fauvre's innovative work with the Enneagram and her extensive qualitative research culminated in the creation of the Tritype® Archetypes, a sophisticated 27-point personality system that advances the application of the Enneagram. She also developed the concepts of Instinctual and Tritype® Stackings and Identifications. These pioneering contributions have cemented her status as a leading expert and influential figure in the Enneagram community. Her collaboration extends to a diverse clientele, including businesses, families, couples, and individuals, enhancing her reputation as a revolutionary thought leader in the field.



She then co-founded Enneagram Explorations in 1996, which expanded to include Fauvre Research in 2009. In addition, she established Katherine Fauvre Enneagram Consulting in 2014, where she serves as the founder.



Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Fauvre completed psychology and cultural anthropology coursework at Orange Coast College in 1972. After achieving this, she pursued psychology studies at De Anza College in 1978 and completed additional coursework at Cañada College in 1986. Ms. Fauvre has the distinction of being the only person to have attended intensives with both creators of the Enneagram of Personality, studying with Dr. Claudio Naranjo in 1996 and Oscar Ichazo in 2005. Dr. Naranjo validated her 1994-1995 research studies and book on "The Instinctual Subtypes" in 1996. She is also a triple-certified Enneagram teacher with Helen Palmer, Dr. David Daniels, Don Richard Riso, Russ Hudson, Kathleen Hurley, and Ted Dobson. Katherine has a diverse background that has involved studying with numerous pioneers in the self-help field and other Enneagram teachers worldwide. Some notable Enneagram individuals she studied with include Tom Condon, Eli Jaxon-Bear, and Stephen Wolinsky.



Ms. Fauvre's impressive roles prior to entering the Enneagram field include her extensive experience in the cosmetic industry. She has worked with renowned companies such as Merle Norman Cosmetics, Revlon, Clinique, Charles of the Ritz, and Lancôme for over fifteen years. In addition, she has over 13 years of experience teaching the Enneagram and serving as an executive coach for numerous teams at the Federal Reserve Bank. She had the pleasure of teaching the Enneagram to Team 5 in 2003.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Fauvre has received awards and was recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership as a renowned Personality Expert and Enneagram Teacher. In 2023, Katherine was selected as IAOTP's Top Enneagram Coach of the Year for 2023. This year, she will be considered for a TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine feature article. Ms. Fauvre will be awarded Top Enneagram Coach of the Year for her current selection as Empowered Woman of the Year at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville this December.



Additionally, her exceptional expertise in multiple personality systems, conflict management, and other areas led to her being named Consultant of the Year while working with Lancôme. She was also recognized with The Wave Award for her TV show. Ms. Fauvre was named the Best Business for Consulting by the Menlo Park City Council in October 2023. As Enneagram Explorations, she was named one of the Best Businesses in Life Coaching by the Menlo Park City Council in 2015. This recognition was based on her unique approach to coaching and leadership. Katherine Chernick Fauvre was included in Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry. As in all Marquis Who's Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

Aside from her successful career, Ms. Fauvre is an author and has written 17 Enneagram products. Her notable works include but are not limited to "Enneastyle: The 9 Languages of Enneagram Type" and "Enneagram Instinctual Subtypes" in 1995, and her "Enneagram Tritype® Test" in 2020, which has received high praise and has been taken by hundreds of thousands of test-takers. She co-authored "The 27 Tritypes® Revealed" in 2010 and the "Enneagram Enneacards Testing Instrument ©2003." She co-created her first EPro Enneagram Professional Intensives and the Enneagram and Spirituality Intensives. She was co-host of the award-winning TV series, "Types: Your Personality Revealed," a non-profit initiative. She has co-produced five TV shows on various topics, including Enneagram Types, Core Fears, Tritype®, Instinctual Types, and a Roundtable of Enneagram Master Teachers. She presented her Enneagram research findings at yearly conferences organized by the International Enneagram Association (IEA) from 1997 to the present and the Enneagram Global Summit from 2013 to the present. In addition, she was invited to teach the Enneagram Advanced Typology at The Shift Network in 2022. Ms. Fauvre is also a former member of the Board of Directors of the International Enneagram Association (IEA) and the Board of Directors of the Image Industry Council International (IICI).

Katherine's research findings are published in several publications, such as The Enneagram Monthly, Enneagram Circle, The Enneagram Educator, The Image Networker, and The Enneagram Journal, as well as in various newsletters worldwide. In 2012, Katherine published an article in the International Enneagram Association's Enneagram Journal, where she discussed her original work on the Enneagram Types, Tritypes®, Instinctual Types, and Subtypes using the Enneastyle Questionnaire and five other innovative testing instruments.

Looking back, Ms. Fauvre attributes her success to her passion for exploring personality diversity, unwavering perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the profound influence of her mentors along the way. In the future, Ms. Fauvre looks forward to publishing her upcoming books, "The Definitive Enneagram," "Enneagram Tritype® Advantage," and "Advanced Instinctual Types and Subtypes," and "Advanced Enneastyle."

