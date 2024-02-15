Amy Forsythe Selected To Be Featured In IAOTP’S Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Amy Forsythe, an award-winning military journalist who has served five combat deployments covering military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, was recently selected to be featured in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).



While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.

These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Amy has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2024.



Amy Forsythe will have a dedicated chapter in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.





Amy has over 30 years of experience and is highly knowledgeable in storytelling, communications, and multimedia content creation. She possesses a remarkable track record of achievement and a solid commitment to excellence in her professional journey.



Amy is a U.S. Navy Reserve Public Affairs Officer and serves at the rank lieutenant commander. She offers guidance, leadership, and expertise for strategic communication initiatives at U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, located in Stuttgart, Germany.

Amy's photographs and videos from her military assignments around the world, including Iraq and Afghanistan, have gained significant recognition in both international and national media outlets. The historical significance of these visual assets continues to be recognized and used in various media projects.



Amy's areas of expertise include but are not limited to a diverse range of professional competencies, encompassing media engagement strategies, crisis communications, digital media production, executive media leadership, coaching, military operations, navigating male-dominated environments, women in war, veterans' issues, and international travel. Her enthusiasm for conveying the bravery required to serve in uniform has made her a sought-after journalist and motivational speaker.

Her impressive repertoire of past roles includes serving as a television anchor and host, a U.S. Marine Combat Correspondent, and an adjunct professor at a prestigious international business school.

Amy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from California State University at San Marcos, a Master of Science degree in Global Leadership from the University of San Diego and has also completed several courses from the Defense Information School located at Fort Meade, Maryland.



Amy's expertise in multimedia production and international communications has made her a highly sought-after speaker, consultant, and thought leader. Amy has also been recognized as a published author. She recently accomplished an impressive achievement by publishing a book titled "Heroes Live Here: A Tribute to Camp Pendleton Marines Since 9/11."

The book delves into the origins of the base and explores the various war memorials and tributes found within its grounds near San Diego, California. It quickly gained popularity and climbed the ranks to become an Amazon bestseller. This book invites readers to explore the expansive military training base and discover the touching stories and valuable insights behind more than a dozen tributes and monuments dedicated to the courageous individuals who have served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Throughout her illustrious career, Amy has received awards and was recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership as a renowned multimedia journalist and military veteran. In 2023, Amy received IAOTP's Top Multimedia Journalist and Military Veteran of the Year Award. This year, Amy will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and for the Empowered Woman award from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). Additionally, Amy was named one of Success Magazine's top Women of Influence in 2022 and she inducted into the San Diego County Women's Hall of Fame in the 'Historian' category in 2023.

Amy's successful career is complemented by her active participation on several boards and her dedication to offering guidance to non-profit organizations that serve veterans. Her valuable support extends to military communities and their families.

Looking back, Amy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending with her husband and their rescue dog, Schatzie, in San Diego where they enjoy hiking local trails and golfing on many nearby courses.

For more information on Amy Forsythe, please visit

.

