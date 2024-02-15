Trina Mauchmar, LCSW, Launches My Colorado Therapist To Address The Growing Needs Of ADHD Adults In Colorado

(MENAFN- GetNews) Bridging the gap in Colorado's adult ADHD community with holistic and evidenced-based solutions.

Trina Mauchmar, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) with over a decade of clinical experience, is proud to announce the launch of My Colorado Therapist, a private practice dedicated to supporting Colorado's misunderstood ADHD adult population.

With adult ADHD diagnoses on the rise, Mauchmar's practice aims to fill the critical gap in mental health care for those struggling with ADHD, depression, and anxiety. This is particularly vital in Colorado, where the ramifications of medication shortages and the absence of adequate support for adults with ADHD are profound.

For individuals already grappling with the complexities of ADHD, medication shortages intensify their struggles in symptom management and daily functioning. Furthermore, the lack of specialized support compounds their isolation, depriving them of the necessary resources to lead fulfilling lives.

“Receiving an accurate diagnosis and specialized treatment is critical to managing this neurodevelopmental disorder,” Mauchmar emphasizes.

Her approach to ADHD therapy is rooted in professional training, clinical practice, ongoing research, and personal lived experience. She defines ADHD as a complex interplay of various aspects of life, stating, "ADHD touches every piece of your life. It's a whole-person condition." This insight informs her ability to provide comprehensive support, addressing the multifaceted challenges of adult ADHD. Her expertise extends not only to symptom management but also to fostering resilience, self-acceptance, and personal growth.

She offers a safe and supportive space where individuals can explore their experiences, develop coping strategies, and thrive despite obstacles.

My Colorado Therapist offers virtual and online therapy services accessible to clients anywhere in Colorado.

