According to announcements released by AquaOrange Software and Shahan Farid, the business is a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions, including

Google Workspace . It is revolutionizing the way organizations manage their IT systems and operations. Its services include IT consulting, email systems, office setup, computer networks, software installations, and IT equipment rental services; AquaOrange Software has earned the trust of over 3,500 leading companies.

AquaOrange Software takes pride in delivering exceptional services through a team of specialized experts as a one-stop IT solution provider. By partnering with AquaOrange Software, organizations can enjoy a wide range of benefits that enhance efficiency and reduce employee hiring expenses. The Google Workspace pricing for the products on offer allows clients to select the module best suited for their needs.

AquaOrange Software's offering of Google Workspace through the Standard, Starter, Business, and Enterprise options brings a new level of efficiency and productivity to businesses, particularly at the enterprise level. Google Workspace offers many features, such as collaborative workspaces, remote work capabilities, storage solutions, and file management on the cloud.

For small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), AquaOrange Software offers the Google Workspace Starter Package, which is designed to provide an affordable and comprehensive solution. This package is tailored to meet the needs of businesses that are just starting or have a limited budget, offering all the essential tools required to run a business.

The benefits of the Google Workspace Starter Package are manifold. It is cost-effective, making it an ideal choice for SMBs. Businesses can significantly reduce their IT expenses by eliminating the need to invest in expensive hardware and software.

The Google Workspace Starter Package provides businesses with a professional email address that includes their domain name. This enhances brand credibility and instills trust in customers and business partners.

Collaboration is seamless with Google Workspace's suite of collaborative tools, including Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides. These tools enable teams to work together in real-time, boosting productivity and streamlining workflows.



Setting up and using the Google Workspace Starter Package is incredibly simple, allowing businesses to adopt the solution quickly and without hassle. This ease of use makes it an ideal choice for organizations just starting and needing more IT expertise.

One of the critical advantages of AquaOrange Software's services is the flexibility of remote support. This feature enables organizations to resolve IT issues promptly and ensures uninterrupted workflow. With AquaOrange Software's expert remote support, employees can focus on their tasks without being hindered by technical glitches.

AquaOrange Software places paramount importance on data security. The company ensures that organizations' confidential data is stored and maintained securely, with strict measures to protect against unauthorized access. By entrusting their data to AquaOrange Software, organizations can have peace of mind, knowing their critical information is safeguarded.

The business's commitment to quality can be gauged from its over 20 certifications and partnerships with established global brands.

Shahan Farid of AquaOrange Software said, "Our company specializes in comprehensive digital solutions for businesses, covering both hardware and software to optimize performance. We offer IT support, computer rental, CRM consulting, and e-waste disposal. On the software side, we provide licensed productivity suites like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, ensuring security against ransomware and viruses. Partnered with leaders like Zoho, we enhance customer care and promotions. Passionate about delivering great solutions, we excel in technology-enabled solutions for businesses to thrive in the digital economy. With expertise in agile engineering, we accelerate product launches."

