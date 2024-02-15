Carril Agency Launches Online Digital Marketing Training Program For Aspiring Marketers

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Dubai, UAE - February 14, 2024 - Carril Agency, the premier digital marketing firm in Dubai, is set to inspire the next generation of marketing talent by launching an immersive online training program for aspiring marketers looking to excel in the industry. With digital marketing skills being extremely sought-after globally, this free training opportunity arrives at an opportune time for newcomers seeking to jumpstart their careers.

Slated to commence in May 2024, the fully virtual 6-week program will enable passionate marketing trainees to gain first-hand experience with the latest tools, techniques and strategies to grow a brand's online presence. Trainees will collaboratively work under the direct guidance of Carril Agency's senior marketing strategists across core disciplines like search engine optimization, paid advertising, content creation, social media management, email marketing and website optimization.

"We've seen marketing shift more towards digital over the last decade, but there is still a shortage of specialized talent in this space even here in Dubai," said John Smith, CEO of Carril Agency, a leading Digital Marketing Agency Dubai . "By investing in the next generation of marketers through this online education program, we hope to empower these aspiring professionals with exactly the kind of in-demand capabilities that companies are desperately seeking out right now."

The extensive curriculum has been designed to mimic a real-world digital marketing agency environment, allowing trainees to get a tangible taste for life on the job. Through a project-based approach focused on practical application, participants will actively manage existing campaigns and clients under supervisor direction during the 6-week experience. Additionally, weekly seminars from guest speakers and networking events will help build out a strong professional community among participants.

"Whether you are a university student exploring career options, a marketing associate looking to specialize, or even someone looking to transition into marketing, our upcoming training program will equip you with the perfect blend of knowledge, experience and connections to set you apart in the competitive digital landscape," added Smith.

At the conclusion of the intensive online program, high-performing participants may be invited to stay on at Carril Agency in a junior full-time role. However, all graduates will walk away with professional references, work samples for their portfolios, and a prestigious digital marketing training certification from Carril Agency - Dubai's top Digital Marketing Agency.

With the application deadline nearing on April 1st, spots are filling up rapidly for the inaugural session launching May 1st. Aspiring marketers interested in applying for this free e-learning opportunity can visit their official website to submit their information and get additional program details.

By actively enabling the next generation of marketing talent, Carril Agency remains committed to advancing the digital marketing industry as a whole across the UAE. This online educational offering represents an unmissable springboard for emerging professionals to elevate their expertise and credentials under the mentorship of the region's premier digital marketing agency.

