Introducing Payouts LTD, A New Solution For Automating Global Payouts

Payouts LTD launches innovative suite of products, led by Payouts Automation, revolutionizing global payouts. Seamlessly paying vendors and affiliates worldwide in real-time using crypto or fiat.

SAN FRANCISCO - February 14, 2024 - Payouts LTD, a financial technology company, launched today a groundbreaking new suite of products to automate and streamline both crypto and fiat payouts across the globe. The flagship product, Payouts Automation, allows companies to instantly pay vendors, affiliates, and more in real-time to almost any destination worldwide using either cryptocurrency or fiat payments.

Co-founded in 2023 by payments veterans John Anderson and Jane Lee, Payouts LTD aims to transform outdated and siloed payout technology still used by many organizations. "We saw too many businesses struggling with slow, complex and expensive payout solutions that couldn't keep up with today's digital economy," said Anderson, CEO. "With Payouts LTD, any company can now seamlessly move money globally using crypto or fiat and access robust analytics to optimize cash flow."

Central to Payouts LTD's offering is Payout Automation, an integrated suite facilitating instant vendor and affiliate crypto and fiat payouts globally. The service auto-updates in real-time, allowing treasury teams to easily track paid versus owed amounts across the payout process life cycle. Modern APIs easily integrate the platform into existing accounting, payment and ERP systems centralizing all payout activity.

Payouts LTD is launching Payout Automation after over a year of testing and optimization working closely with several pilot clients. One such client, Fashion Inc., struggled with paying suppliers overseas, relying on an outdated wire transfer system plagued by delays, complex paperwork requirements, lack of transparency, and high banking fees.

"Implementing Payouts Automation was a complete game-changer for us," explained Sarah Wu, Treasurer at Fashion Inc. "Transactions now happen instantly using either crypto or bank transfers using low, transparent pricing. Our suppliers receive funds in real-time, improving relationships dramatically. And the ability to automate payments based on invoices and contracts slashed time spent on manual processes by over 80%."

After working closely with pilot clients across retail, freelancing, digital media and travel verticals, Payout LTD is now opening access to any company around the world needing to streamline global payouts.

Payouts Automation brings together a comprehensive suite of tools to facilitate instant vendor and affiliate payouts globally, including:



Global Payment Network: Pay 200+ countries with bank transfers, card networks, mobile wallets or major cryptocurrencies

Instant Settlement: Send crypto payouts in seconds or fiat payouts within 24 hours

Ease of Integration: Connect via API/webhooks to existing accounting, payment and ERP systems

Contract Management: Automatically trigger payouts based on invoices or contracts Rich Analytics: Monitor all payout activity with real-time dashboards and reporting



Vendor management can further be streamlined using Payout LTD's Vendor Portal -- with vendor onboarding, payee validation, compliance checks, invoice management and payment tracking operationalized on a user-friendly platform. Vendors receive fast access to working capital through early payments on invoices and automated splitting of payments across invoices owed.

Daniel Mansoor, Director of Partnerships at Fiverr explained: "Payouts LTD revolutionized our affiliate commission payouts, effortlessly consolidating activity across sources into a centralized hub. With real-time tracking and insights, we better forecast budgets and make data-driven financing decisions – operating much more strategically."

Accelerating Global Expansion in 2024 and Beyond

As part of aggressive growth plans for 2024, Payouts LTD will be expanding offerings to include Paying Agents providing domestic payment capabilities in 100+ countries. The company also has Working Capital financing solutions in the works, offering credit lines to help vendors finance operations. The Executive team also aims to continue enhancing the platform by introducing capabilities like payroll, supplier early payments, disbursements, dynamic discounting, and card issuing.

"We built Payouts LTD to drive the next paradigm shift in automated global payouts, transforming workflows for vendors, affiliates and treasury teams alike" said Co-Founder Jane Lee. "With upcoming solutions launching through 2024 like Paying Agents, Working Capital, and so much more, we aim to comprehensively future-proof financial operations."

Those who are interested about this platform can visit the official website or contact ... .

Media Contact

Company Name: Payouts LTD.

Contact Person: John Anderson

Email: Send Email

Address: 794 Mcallister

City: St San Francisco

State: California (CA)

Country: United States

Website:

