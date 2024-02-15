Mahassouni Launches Its 40 Oz Mom Tumbler & Dad Coffee Tumbler

(MENAFN- GetNews) Mahassouni's 40 oz Mom Tumbler & Dad Tumbler emphasize family values and daily convenience.







Mahassouni, a company known for emphasizing family values and quality products, has launched a new item just in time for Mother's Day. The Mahassouni Mom Tumbler, a 40 oz, BPA-free, hot pink cup, is crafted to meet the daily needs of moms, ensuring their drinks stay at the desired temperature for hours. Developed by Sarah, a working mother and the founder of Mahassouni, this tumbler is part of a broader effort to celebrate motherhood and the small yet significant moments of daily life.

This Pink Barbie mom tumbler combines modern design with functionality. Its themes of superheroes, princesses, and celebrations aim to resonate with moms' diverse roles and interests. The double-wall vacuum insulation of this stainless steel tumbler keeps drinks hot or cold, complementing the busy lifestyle of contemporary mothers.

A unique 40 oz Coffee tumbler is also available in its store to celebrate Fathers Day.

Designed to maintain drink temperatures, this dad tumbler with a handle is a BPA-free water bottle designed for dads. This beautiful Fathers Day coffee tumbler aims to make Dad's special day unforgettable.

Speaking to the media, Sarah from Mahassouni said, "The Tumbler for Mother's Day and Fathers Day coffee tumbler represent our understanding of what moms and days today need and appreciate," says Sarah from Mahassouni. It features a convenient handle, a straw for easy sipping, and a secure lid, making it a practical accessory for any setting - from errands to leisure time.

Mahassouni's mission extends beyond product design to fostering deeper family connections. "Our products carry messages that emphasize the importance of family," Sarah notes, underlining the brand's commitment to strengthening familial bonds through their offerings.

The company also aims to leverage its success for the greater good, focusing on children's welfare. "Supporting children's causes is at the core of what we do," Sarah adds, highlighting Mahassouni's dedication to contributing positively to the community and beyond.

The Mahassouni Mom Tumbler and Fathers Day tumblers are designed to be both practical and stylish. It is easy to maintain, is dishwasher safe, and comes with a lid and straw, showcasing the brand's meticulous attention to the needs and preferences of mothers. Suitable for various occasions - from travel and sports to relaxation at home - they are thoughtful gifts for Mothers/Fathers Day birthdays, and other special moments.

As Mother's Day nears, Mahassouni encourages customers to consider this unique tumbler as a way to express gratitude to the mothers in their lives. The Mahassouni Mom Tumbler is a gesture of appreciation, offering daily comfort and convenience to moms everywhere.

Those looking to find a meaningful Mother's Day or Fathers Day gift can visit , which provides an opportunity to explore the Mahassouni Mom Tumbler and other products designed with thoughtfulness and care. Sons and daughters can also check out its 40 oz Coffee tumbler for a thoughtful Fathers Day gift.

Founded by Sarah, a working mother, Mahassouni specializes in creating personalized tumblers that celebrate and support family connections. Based in France, the company is committed to quality, functionality, and social responsibility, focusing on enhancing parents' everyday lives.

