Leonard Financial Solutions And Emeritus Wealth Group Join Forces To Provide Fiduciary Financial Advisory Services Nationwide

(MENAFN- GetNews) Moorestown, New Jersey - February 14, 2024 - Leonard Financial Solutions, in collaboration with Emeritus Wealth Group, is pleased to announce their partnership aimed at providing comprehensive fiduciary financial advisory services to pre-retirees and retirees across the United States.

With a combined review of approximately $30 million in potential assets per month, Leonard Financial Solutions and Emeritus Wealth Group bring decades of experience in financial planning and wealth management to their clients. As fiduciary financial advisors, they operate with independence and transparency, ensuring their clients' best interests are always prioritized.

"We understand the importance of tailored financial strategies for individuals approaching retirement or already in retirement," said Jonathan Leonard, founder of Leonard Financial Solutions. "Our partnership with Emeritus Wealth Group allows us to leverage our expertise and resources to provide personalized solutions that address the unique needs and goals of our clients."

Leonard Financial Solutions and Emeritus Wealth Group specialize in working with clients aged 55 and older, offering a comprehensive two-bucket strategy designed to optimize growth while protecting assets. The "growth" bucket encompasses a diverse range of investment options, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and variable annuities. In contrast, the "protection" bucket focuses on preserving capital and providing a reliable income stream through cash, money markets, and fixed index annuities. This strategy aims to mitigate sequence of return risk and longevity risk, ensuring clients' financial security throughout their retirement years.

"We are committed to helping our clients achieve their retirement goals with confidence and peace of mind," stated DJ Schlegel, founder of Emeritus Wealth Group. "By combining our expertise and utilizing a holistic approach to financial planning, we strive to empower our clients to make informed decisions and navigate the complexities of retirement planning effectively."

Both Leonard Financial Solutions and Emeritus Wealth Group are based in New Jersey and are licensed to serve clients in all 50 states. They offer personalized consultations and ongoing support to assist clients in building and preserving wealth for a secure and fulfilling retirement.

For more information about Leonard Financial Solutions and Emeritus Wealth Group, please visit and

Contact:

Jonathan Leonard, Founder of Leonard Financial Solutions. Email: ...

DJ Schlegel, Founder of Emeritus Wealth Group. Email: ...

Media Contact

Company Name: Leonard Financial Solutions

Contact Person: Jonathan Leonard

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

