Otter PR Named To The 2024 Gator 100, Recognized By UF Alumni Association For Outstanding Achievement

(MENAFN- GetNews) Otter PR, a leading public relations firm, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Gator 100, a list recognizing the fastest-growing companies led by University of Florida alumni. This recognition by the UF Alumni Association serves as a testament to Otter PR's dedication to excellence and its significant contribution to the business landscape.

St Petersburg, FL - The Gator100 award acknowledges Otter PR's remarkable growth and success, positioning the company as an inspiration within the University of Florida Gator community and beyond. Through innovative strategies and unwavering commitment, Otter PR has demonstrated exceptional performance, earning this esteemed recognition among its peers.

"We are incredibly honored to be named among the distinguished honorees of the 2024 Gator100," said Scott Bartnick, CEO of Otter PR. "This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as our steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our clients."

Co-founder Jay Feldman added "It is truly an honor for Otter PR to be recognized among the distinguished honorees of the 2024 Gator 100. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients."

The Gator100 10th Anniversary Celebration weekend is scheduled for April 19-20, 2024, providing an opportunity for honorees to celebrate their success while reconnecting with the University of Florida community. Otter PR looks forward to participating in this momentous event and celebrating alongside fellow Gators.

Otter PR is a fast-growing, innovative, and creative company building thought leaders and businesses. As one of the top 100 PR agencies in the nation, Otter PR brings fresh content and perspectives to the table. They've been featured in Yahoo Finance, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and so many more. Otter PR has received many accolades, including Clutch #1 PR firm, G2 #1 PR firm, UpCity #1 PR firm, being named one of O'Dwyer's Top PR firms, and many more.



