US state’s attorney general says Biden has to be dismissed

(MENAFN) West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has taken the unprecedented step of urging United States Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring President Joe Biden physically unfit to perform his presidential duties. Morrisey's call comes on the heels of a recent report by United States Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur, which described the 81-year-old president as an "elderly man with poor memory." Although Hur advised against prosecuting Biden for mishandling classified documents, Morrisey contends that the report "paints a clear picture of a President who is not up for the job."



In a letter addressed to Harris, Morrisey expressed deep concerns about Biden's cognitive decline, citing instances of mixing up world leaders, political figures, and difficulties speaking on basic issues over the past few months. The attorney general emphasized the urgent need for a president who is mentally fit, particularly during a time when the nation faces crises both domestically and internationally.



The 25th Amendment, enacted in 1965 following President John F. Kennedy's assassination, outlines the procedures for succession in the event of a president's sudden death, resignation, or inability to perform their duties. Section 4 of the amendment grants the vice president and the cabinet the authority to remove the president if he is deemed physically incapable but refuses to step down. While this provision has never been utilized, Morrisey's call adds a new dimension to the ongoing discussions about Biden's fitness for office.



