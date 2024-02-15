2025 #Shebelongs Global Cup: Celebrating Possibilities, Connecting Hearts, & Creating Inclusion Through Women's Soccer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2023 Team on their last night in Auckland, New Zealand

Join the 2025 #SheBelongs Global Cup and come together to celebrate the power of women and champion the message that #SheBelongs.

- Eliza Collings, 2023 #SheBelongs PlayerSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of the deep and lasting impact made with the inaugural #SheBelongs Trip to the 2023 Women's World Cup in New Zealand, the time is now to announce the highly anticipated 2025 #SheBelongs Global Cup ! Young female footballers from around the world will come together over the next 16 months to engage their hearts, energies, and collective determination to share with the world the vital and urgent message that #SheBelongs: EVERY GIRL | EVERY OPPORTUNITY | EVERYWHERE. (A feature-length documentary film was just released last month that captures the beauty and significance of this movement. The official trailer can be viewed here .)Organized by Refugee Soccer, a leading USA-based nonprofit entity dedicated to empowering women and promoting racial equality in our communities through the world's sport of soccer (football), the 2025 #SheBelongs Global Cup will bring together hundreds of refugee and non-refugee girls ages 14-18 from four regions across the globe. These young women will compete virtually in their respective regions (North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific) through the 5-month qualifying period starting in June 2024. The regional winners will then be invited to the first ever Global Cup in the Spring of 2025 in Madrid, Spain, home of the reigning Women's World Cup Champions, La Roja. At this time of great international tension, violence, and broken promises, the Cup will celebrate the extraordinary abilities of females everywhere while cultivating international belonging and unity.Starting today, refugee and non-refugee young women from over 80 countries (see list of eligible countries here ) are invited to apply for entry to the 2025 Global Cup. If the teams meet the eligibility requirements they will be officially invited to participate in the Qualifying Phase which kicks-off June 2024. During this phase every team will compete with each other through various activities around School, Service, and Soccer. #SheBelongs Headquarters, in Utah, USA will monitor the activities and update the points as teams compete internationally by performing locally in their communities."We are thrilled to announce the inaugural #SheBelongs Global Cup, a groundbreaking event that uses the beautiful game to celebrate the resilience, ambition, and capabilities of diverse young women on a global scale," said Adam Miles, Executive Director of Refugee Soccer and creator #SheBelongs. "Through this Cup, we will boldly build on what we did in 2023 and actively support the continued development of hard-working female athletes and kind, aware humans. As the father of 3 daughters and grandfather of 5 girls this effort is a deeply personal one that I am privileged to lead. I am so excited to engage existing and new partners and allies across communities, governments, businesses, and amazing individuals to inspire change that will open more doors now that lead to more equality, kindness, and excellence for many generations to come."The Global Cup finalists from each region will be announced in December 2024 and then gather in the Spring of 2025 in Spain for a week of exciting matches, bonding with their international #SheBelongs peers, volunteering with local refugee groups, and interactions with government leaders and the media.2023 Utah State High School Champion Goalkeeper and #SheBelongs alumnus, Eliza Collings said, "The message of #SheBelongs is giving every girl a chance no matter who you are."Indeed, the 2025 #SheBelongs Global Cup will be an exciting and transformative event to provide life-changing opportunities for thousands of girls and their communities around the world. From start to finish, the Cup is expected to draw attention from around the globe, with players, fans, and partners coming together to participate and watch the competition for change unfold. The next 16 months of action promises to be deeply impactful with moments of triumph and bonding that will no doubt be an unforgettable celebration of equality and excellence.For more information about the 2025 #SheBelongs Global Cup and to learn how you can get involved, please visit .

