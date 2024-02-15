Automotive E-Call Market Set To Reach USD 8.39 Billion By 2030 As Revealed In New Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive e-Call Market

Automotive E-Call Market Size & Segmentation By Installation, By Triggered Mode, By Vehicle Type, By Electric Vehicle, By Regions And Global Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive e-Call Market size is projected to reach at USD 8.39 Bn by 2030, The growing emphasis on safety and emergency response solutions is driving the popularity of e-Call systems. These systems facilitate automated communication with emergency services in the case of a collision.According to SNS Insider, the market's expansion is set to transcend conventional developed areas, given the swift adoption of these technologies in emerging economies, aimed at bolstering road safety.Market SizeThe market size for e-Call systems in the automotive sector amounted to USD 4.03 billion in 2022. Projections indicate an anticipated increase to USD 8.39 billion by 2030, with a forecasted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2030.Request For PDF Sample Copy:Key Companies:. Continental AG. STMicroelectronics. Infineon Technologies AG. Texas Instruments Incorporated. Thales Group. Valeo. Fujitsu. Delphi Automotive PLC (UK). Telit Communications PLC (UK). TRL. Aptiv. Robert Bosch GmbH. U BloxMarket Scope:Due to progress in telematics and IoT technologies, e-Call systems are increasingly becoming essential elements of contemporary vehicles, providing instantaneous data transmission and location monitoring. Furthermore, the incorporation of e-Call systems with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication is expanding the market's scope, encouraging potential for creativity and cooperation among automotive manufacturers and technology providers. As rules regarding the obligatory adoption of e-Call systems become more widespread, the market is poised for ongoing expansion, promoting a more secure and interconnected automotive environment.Opportunity Analysis:In the ever-changing realm of the Automotive e-Call Market, an in-depth exploration reveals a favourable landscape for creativity and advancement. With the automotive sector adapting to the digital age, the incorporation of e-Call systems becomes a crucial prospect for those involved. The merging of cutting-edge communication technologies like IoT and telematics with the requirements for vehicle safety establishes a fertile environment for market growth. The growing focus on ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers, along with rigorous regulatory guidelines necessitating the integration of e-Call systems in vehicles, drives the market's progress.Segmentation Analysis:Electric vehicles, given their increasing market presence, necessitate an advanced e-Call system customized to meet their specific needs. It becomes crucial to incorporate sophisticated telematics and communication technologies to address the unique features of EVs, including monitoring battery status and providing real-time energy consumption data. Moreover, ensuring smooth communication between EVs and e-Call systems plays a pivotal role in improving safety and efficiency. This sets the stage for an era where the integration of electric mobility and intelligent emergency response systems advances without detection by content analysis tools.By Installation:. Third-party service (TPS) e-Call. Standard e-CallBy Triggered Mode:. Automatic e-Call System. Manual e-Call SystemBy Vehicle Type:. Passenger Cars. Commercial VehiclesBy Electric Vehicle Type:. HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle). PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle). BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle)Regional Analysis:The APAC area stands out as a vibrant centre in the automotive e-Call market, marked by a convergence of technological progress and a growing automotive sector. As smart technologies become more integrated and connected vehicles are rapidly embraced, the APAC region experiences a significant change in focus toward improving road safety. Governments in the area actively endorse the deployment of e-Call systems, acknowledging their ability to decrease emergency response times and lower the number of road fatalities.Key Takeaways:. The increasing prevalence of interconnected automobiles and the growing inclination towards self-driving cars underscore the importance of electronic call (e-Call) systems, positioning them as a pivotal element in the future of safety within the automotive sector. Beyond their conventional role in providing emergency assistance, these systems offer unexplored possibilities for creativity, including personalized services, insights derived from data, and smooth integration with intelligent urban environments.. As entities within the industry traverse this terrain, adopting a strategic focus on compatibility, cybersecurity, and user interaction becomes essential for maximizing the range of prospects within the market for automotive e-Call systems.Make An Enquiry:Recent Industry Developments:. Boschhas achieved significant progress in the field of advanced telematics solutions, elevating capabilities related to emergency response. Continental's modules for intelligent communication have played a crucial role in strengthening the connectivity of vehicles, ensuring prompt and precise emergency support.. Delphi Technologieshas been instrumental in improving e-Call technologies, making valuable contributions to enhance the safety and responsiveness of the driving experience. As the automotive sector continues to prioritize connectivity and safety, these companies demonstrate the dynamic and competitive landscape within the Automotive e-Call Market.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Global Automotive e-Call Market Segmentation, by Installation8.1 Third-party service (TPS) e-Call8.2 Standard e-Call9. Global Automotive e-Call Market Segmentation, by Triggering Mode9.1 Automatic e-Call System9.2 Manual e-Call System10. Global Automotive e-Call Market Segmentation, by Vehicle Type10.1 Passenger Cars10.2 Commercial Vehicles11. Global Automotive e-Call Market Segmentation, by Electric Vehicle type11.1 HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle)11.2 PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle)11.3 BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle)12. Regional AnalysisContinued...!Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights@About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company 's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety.

