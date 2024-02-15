Automotive Iot Market Set For Robust Growth, Estimated To Reach USD 713.96 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive IoT Market

Automotive IoT Market Size, Share And Segmentation By Offering, By Communication, By Connectivity, By Application, By Regions And Global Forecast 2023-2030

- Sr. Researcher Roshan RathodAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Automotive IoT Market size is projected to reach at USD 713.96 Bn by 2030, The appeal of the market lies in addressing the diverse requirements of customers seeking an enhanced driving encounter.As the utilization of IoT gains momentum in the automotive industry, and technology enterprises delve into its potential, the environment is undergoing swift transformations. This lively network surpasses merely the linked automobile, embracing communication between vehicles, intelligent traffic control, and anticipatory maintenance.Market SizeThe size of the IoT market in the automotive sector reached $104.96 billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve $713.96 billion by 2030. Anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.08% during the forecast span from 2023 to 2030.Request For PDF Sample Copy:Major Players:. Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.). Intel Corporation (U.S.). NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands). Microsoft Corp. (U.S.). TOMTOM N.V. (Netherlands). Apple Inc. (U.S.). Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.). Thales SA (France). AT&T Inc. (U.S.). Vodafone Group (U.K.). Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany). General Motors (U.S.). Google Inc. (U.S.). Audi AG (Germany). Ford Motor Company (U.S.)Market Scope:A vehicle equipped with sensors and various devices capable of collecting and transmitting information to a cloud-oriented platform is considered interconnected. Subsequently, leveraging this information can lead to improvements in several car functionalities, such as entertainment, security, and navigation. Systems for anticipatory maintenance can identify potential problems proactively by employing data sourced from interconnected vehicles, potentially reducing the occurrence of costly breakdowns and downtime. Insurance plans determined by usage patterns utilize data from interconnected cars to establish insurance premiums based on the actual driving conduct of individuals. This approach could result in financial benefits for prudent drivers.Industry Analysis:The ongoing advancements in interconnection, telematics, and data analysis are orchestrating notable advancements, delivering an impressive show in enhancing effectiveness, safety, and the overall driving encounter. Leading the Automotive Internet of Things (IoT) sector are prominent corporation's adept at navigating the dynamic terrain, foreseeing the upcoming technological surges, akin to a skilled conductor guiding each segment. Examination of the industry exposes an engaging creation of advancements, offering a vision of a future in which the automotive domain seamlessly aligns with the digital sphere, encompassing intelligent navigation systems executing accurate maneuvers and proactive maintenance guaranteeing vehicles gracefully traverse through time.Segmentation Analysis:The dominance share of the software sub-segment within various market sectors is projected to reach 55%. This prevalence is attributed to the continuous advancements in machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. A plethora of automotive IoT software applications, such as those related to autonomous driving, driver behaviour analysis, and predictive maintenance, are currently under development utilizing AI and ML technologies. The demand for over-the-air (OTA) updates is on the rise due to its convenience. Automakers can perform firmware and software updates on vehicles without the need for physical recalls. The increasing complexity and connectivity of automobiles underscore the growing importance of this approach. The rising demand for OTA updates is also driving the development of new software platforms designed to facilitate seamless over-the-air updates.By Offering:. Software. Services. HardwareBy Communication:. In-Vehicle Communication. Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication. Vehicle-to-Infrastructure CommunicationBy Connectivity:. Embedded. Tethered. IntegratedBy Application:. Infotainment. Navigation. TelematicsRegional Analysis:The APAC region is significantly impacting the Automotive IoT Market, showcasing unprecedented innovation and growth. This area is swiftly embracing Internet of Things (IoT) technology to seamlessly incorporate it into vehicle systems, contributing to the ongoing digital transformation within the automobile industry. The dynamic market in this region is characterized by a fusion of traditional automotive knowledge and cutting-edge technical advancements. A noteworthy positive aspect to consider is the government's commitment to a 12% increase in overall spending on essential infrastructure.Key Takeaways:. Currently, there is a noticeable transition in the market towards intelligent and effective transportation solutions. IoT technology enables the instantaneous monitoring of vehicle performance and anticipatory maintenance, contributing to the market shift.. The rise of interconnected automobiles is encouraging the smooth integration of entertainment and information services, transforming vehicles into on-the-go hubs.. The Automotive IoT Market is playing a pivotal role in advancing autonomous driving, with insights derived from data enhancing navigation and decision-making. As the gears of progress continue to rotate, the industry is rapidly moving towards a future characterized by connected, intelligent, and secure automotive systems.Make An Enquiry:Recent Industry Developments:. Bosch has disclosed its intention to allocate a substantial amount of €1 billion towards advancing semiconductor research and development. This substantial investment aims to facilitate the creation of innovative semiconductor technologies tailored for the automotive sector, encompassing sensors, microcontrollers, and power electronics.. In a separate development, IBM has revealed a collaborative effort with Ford Motor Company to establish an advanced cloud-based platform designed for interconnected vehicles. The primary function of this platform will involve the gathering and analysis of data derived from Ford vehicles. The ultimate goal is to enhance various aspects of vehicle functionality, safety features, and overall customer contentment.Table of Contents:1. Introduction1.1 Market Definition1.2 Scope1.3 Research Assumptions2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers3.2 Restraints3.3 Opportunities3.4 Challenges4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession4.3.1 Introduction4.3.2 Impact on major economies4.3.2.1 US4.3.2.2 Canada4.3.2.3 Germany4.3.2.4 France4.3.2.5 United Kingdom4.3.2.6 China4.3.2.7 Japan4.3.2.8 South Korea4.3.2.9 Rest of the World5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis...14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Competitive Benchmarking14.2 Market Share analysis14.3 Recent Developments15. Conclusion

