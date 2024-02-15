Israel fires chain of airstrikes on Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israel has announced the initiation of a "series of strikes" in Lebanon, heightening concerns of a potential large-scale military confrontation between the two neighboring countries after months of cross-border violence. The Israeli military has not provided detailed information about the airstrikes, which occurred in response to a rocket attack from Lebanon that resulted in at least one fatality and seven injuries.



Footage circulating on social media indicates damage in southern Lebanon, including the Nabatieh Governorate, extending deeper into Lebanese territory compared to previous attacks.



The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, engaged in frequent exchanges of fire with Israeli forces since the Gaza conflict began four months ago, has not claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks.



Hezbollah's secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, stated on Tuesday that rocket attacks from Lebanon would cease when the Israeli assault on Gaza concludes, emphasizing the need for a ceasefire between Palestinian allies and Israel. Nasrallah warned of broadening the confrontation if Israel expands its actions.



The airstrikes in Lebanon come amid global leaders' warnings of an escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. In recent months, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border due to recurring cross-border incidents. Since the October 7 Hamas attack that heightened regional tensions, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have resulted in at least 243 casualties, predominantly Hezbollah fighters and 30 civilians, according to AFP reports. The situation underscores the ongoing volatility in the region, with implications for broader geopolitical dynamics.



MENAFN15022024000045015687ID1107854866