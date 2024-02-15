Stack, Drizzle, Devour

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANSlife) There is something undeniably delightful about savouring a stack of perfectly cooked pancakes, generously adorned with your favourite toppings. Whether you are a traditionalist or a culinary adventurer, Voltas Beko has got you covered with four delightful pancake recipes that can be effortlessly whipped up.
So, let's delve into a world of pancakes!
Classic Buttermilk Bliss Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup buttermilk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons melted butter
Steps:
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, egg, and melted butter. Add wet ingredients to dry, stirring until just combined.
Pour batter onto a greased microwave-safe plate, spreading it evenly.
Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, or until the pancake is set and fluffy.
Serve with your favourite toppings and enjoy!
Blueberry Burst Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup pancake mix
2/3 cup milk
1 egg
1/2 cup fresh or frozen blueberries
Instructions:
In a bowl, mix pancake mix, milk, and egg until smooth. Add blueberries to the mixture.
Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish or mug, filling it halfway.
Microwave on medium-high for 2-3 minutes, or until the pancake is cooked through.
Top with more blueberries, a drizzle of maple syrup, or a dollop of whipped cream.
Chocolate Lover's Delight Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
1 large egg
2 tablespoons melted chocolate
Instructions:
Whisk together flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a mixing bowl.
In a separate bowl, combine milk, egg, and melted chocolate. Add wet ingredients to dry and mix until well combined.
Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, spreading it evenly.
Microwave on high for 2-3 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.
Finish with a dusting of powdered sugar and a drizzle of chocolate sauce.
Oatmeal Banana Pancakes
Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats
1 ripe banana
1/2 cup milk
1 large egg
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
Instructions:
In a blender, combine rolled oats, banana, milk, egg, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Blend until smooth.
Pour the batter into a microwave-safe dish, filling it halfway.
Microwave on medium-high for 3-4 minutes or until the pancake is cooked through.
Top with sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, and a drizzle of honey.
IANSlife can be contacted at ...
--IANS
lh/tb
MENAFN15022024000231011071ID1107854862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.