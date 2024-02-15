Biden pressures US House to approve bill with USD60BN for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is intensifying efforts to push for the passage of a foreign security assistance package in the House, which includes over USD60 billion earmarked for Ukraine. The Senate successfully approved the bill on Tuesday, with some Republicans breaking ranks to support the Democrats. President Joe Biden has called on House Speaker Mike Johnson to follow suit, emphasizing that delaying the bill would play into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



During his appeal to lawmakers, Biden framed the decision as a choice between standing up for freedom or siding with terror and tyranny. He urged the House to support Ukraine and emphasized the potential consequences of not taking swift action. Former President Donald Trump, a vocal critic of the current administration's handling of the Ukraine conflict, has maintained that he could quickly resolve the situation if he were in office.



Biden expressed confidence in the bill's support within the House and urged Speaker Johnson not to obstruct its progress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky added his voice to the call, describing aid to Ukraine as a "strong moral choice" that would enhance shared security.



However, Speaker Johnson has resisted the funding request, citing the absence of allocations for border security in the bill. In a statement, he argued that senators should have amended the current bill to include robust provisions for border security. Johnson emphasized that the House will need to exercise its own judgment on these crucial matters.



As the political tug-of-war over the foreign security assistance package continues, the outcome will have significant implications for the Biden administration's stance on Ukraine and broader foreign policy considerations.



