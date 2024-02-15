Vehicle crashes in hospital ER

(MENAFN) A devastating incident occurred as a car crashed into the emergency room of St. David’s North Austin Medical Center in Texas, leading to at least one fatality and several injuries, including children, according to local officials. The vehicle plowed through the entrance of the medical facility around 5:30 PM on Tuesday, as reported by the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. Initially, the emergency service mentioned a total of 10 people wounded, but later updates clarified that two children and one adult sustained "potentially serious injuries," while two others suffered "non-life threatening injuries."



Police detective Carey Chaudoir confirmed one death to the Austin American-Statesman, while the city’s police department indicated that the crash appeared to be unintentional. The driver of the vehicle also lost their life in the apparent accident, although it remains unclear whether the crash directly caused their death.



This tragic incident has left the community in shock, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the crash and its impact on the victims. Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to determine the cause of the accident and the sequence of events leading to this unfortunate occurrence. As the community grapples with the aftermath, support and condolences pour in for the affected families, and the medical center assesses the damage and potential implications for its emergency services.





