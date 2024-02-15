US border, immigration director gets dismissed

(MENAFN) In a historic move, the United States House of Representatives has voted to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, citing his alleged failure to effectively address the surge of migrants illegally crossing the Mexico border. The motion for impeachment charges secured a narrow 214-213 vote on Tuesday, with three Republicans breaking ranks to join Democrats in favor of the measure.



The 22-page motion accuses Mayorkas of non-compliance with federal court decisions related to the border crisis and holds him responsible for the substantial increase in border crossings. Lawmakers contend that Mayorkas misled Congress and argue that his actions pose a threat to national and border security, alleging a gross incompatibility with his duties and the rule of law.



The impeachment motion states, "Throughout his tenure as Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro N. Mayorkas has repeatedly violated laws enacted by Congress regarding immigration and border security," emphasizing that his alleged unlawful conduct has resulted in millions of aliens illegally entering the United States annually.



This marks the second attempt to impeach Mayorkas, following a close call last week when he narrowly survived impeachment in a 214-216 vote, with four GOP members siding with Democrats. The move has drawn criticism from both Democrats and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). California Representative Tom McClintock dismissed the allegations, stating that they "stretch and distort the Constitution" and predicted potential "repudiation" in the Senate, which holds the responsibility of either convicting or acquitting the Homeland Security chief.



The impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas underscore the intense scrutiny and political divisions surrounding the handling of immigration and border security issues in the United States. The outcome of this process will have significant implications for the Biden administration's approach to immigration policy and the ongoing challenges at the southern border.



